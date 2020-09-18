A Nelsonville man entered a guilty plea for a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, Sept. 14.
David Mehl, 31, appeared before Judge George McCarthy, who sentenced Mehl to five years of community control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority. Mehl was also ordered to successfully complete the STAR Community Justice Center five-month program.
In November, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office discovered Mehl was in possession of methamphetamine and an indictment was later returned by a grand jury on the charge. This case resolved Monday, and is concurrent to community control sanctions levied against Mehl from a 2016 burglary conviction.
Other conditions include:
- Payment of court costs
- Obtaining and maintaining employment
- Submiting to a drug and alcohol assessment
- And following all subsequent recommendations.
Mehl is also not allowed to possess illegal drugs, consume or possess alcohol or enter establishments where alcohol is served by the drink. He is subject to random substance abuse monitoring and must remain a law-abiding citizen.
With the plea agreement and the fact that Mehl has a history of criminal conduct, violation of any of the sentencing terms may put into effect a five-year underlying prison sentence. Mehl is currently incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pending entry into the STAR Community Justice Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.