nelsonville — On Friday, a jury found Nelsonville resident Donald Platt, 37, guilty on two counts related to the death of 11 year old Eli Spangler last year.
The charges, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, are first and third degree felonies which carry maximum prison sentences of 11 years and 36 months respectively.
After the verdict was announced, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Donald Platt would be taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where he will await a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 22.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release, “Platt left a ready-to-use, unsecured, loaded firearm that his son, Mason, used to accidentally kill Eli Spangler.”
Eli Spangler died on March 6, 2021.
Mason Platt was previously adjudicated as delinquent after admitted to reckless homicide.
“Today Eli’s voice was heard again and justice was delivered,” Blackburn said in a text message.
Blackburn and Athens County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper prosecuted the case.
The prosecution argued at the trial, covered by The Athens Messenger, that Platt’s actions directly caused Spangler’s death. Platt accepted responsibility for Spangler to stay the night at his home while loaded firearms were accessible to the children, the prosecution argued.
The jury, composed of 12 of Donald Platt’s peers, apparently agreed with the prosecution’s analysis.
Blackburn said, “This case was not about gun ownership, it was about responsible gun ownership.”
Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch, who served as a witness in the case, also said the case pointed to the importance of gun safety.
“I hope this serves notice to people in the community that, although I support firearms, you have a huge responsibility if you’re gonna own a firearm,” Fitch said. “It’s every gun owner’s responsibility to keep their guns safe and out of the reach of children or any other person.”
Eli Spangler’s mother, Jessica Pyke, declined to comment for this story, but she previously spoke to the Messenger about the loss of her son.
“We miss his laughter. We miss hearing the pounding of something coming out of his room because he’s cussing somebody out on Fortnite,” Pyke said. “I don’t want to say my house is quiet, but it is… We are so broken that we can never be fixed.”
Pyke previously said that a verdict in the case would help bring her closure, but added that no amount of justice will ever feel like enough because, “it’s never going to bring my son back.”
Even so, Blackburn said, “I am happy for Jessica and all who loved Eli that today’s verdict was just.”
Fitch said he was “very pleased with the verdict.”
“Unfortunately when a tragedy like this hits the community, nobody wins,” Fitch said. “However, it’s nice to see a guilty verdict, and hopefully this will bring closure for Jessica Pyke and Eli’s family.”
Judge George McCarthy presided over the case and said in a text message, “From the court’s point of view the attorneys for both sides did a good job… It also appeared to the court that the attorneys selected a fair and impartial jury to considered (sic) the case.”
Donald Platt’s attorney Douglas Francis could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.