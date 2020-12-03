Jordan Dixon, 28, of Nelsonville, was arrested Tuesday by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office after a search warrant was executed at a Nelsonville residence and 10 grams of heroin were discovered.
Officials with the prosecutor’s office, in conjunction with the Nelsonville Police Department, executed a search warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 482 Scott St. in Nelsonville.
The search warrant was conducted after information was obtained from the recent arrest in Perry County of Leesha Santek for possession of and trafficking of heroin.
