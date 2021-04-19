Jordan Dixon, 28, of Nelsonville, was sentenced last week in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.
Dixon pleaded guilty on April 6, 2021, to charges of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, as well as a separate case that charged tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.
The prosecution and defense agreed to a sentence of four years in prison with judicial release after 12 months pending a favorable warden’s report. If granted early release, Dixon would be required to complete the Evolution treatment program. Judge George McCarthy agreed with the recommendation and sentenced Dixon to a year in prison on both drug charges to run concurrent to a two-year sentence for one charge of tampering with evidence and consecutive to a two-year sentence for the other tampering with evidence count for a total of four years.
According to a report from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Dec. 30, 2019 at 71 Main St. in Chauncey and located evidence of drug trafficking activity. Methamphetamine and cocaine were found with Dixon. Drugs were also discovered in a toilet, placed there by Dixon as deputies were attempting to gain entry to the residence.
On Dec. 1, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 428 Scott St. In Nelsonville and Dixon was arrested when illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.