NELSONVILLE — Hundreds of individuals, mainly from Athens County, gathered Sunday evening at the Public Square in Nelsonville to join a peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The march was organized by Cam Chilcote, 2015 Nelsonville-York graduate, who had previously held a protest on June 2 on the Public Square. That Tuesday there were about 50 participants — on Sunday, the square was flooded with individuals seeking to amplify black voices as they speak out against systemic racism.
“I could never imagine Nelsonville coming out for black people like this, this is amazing,” Chilcote told the crowd. “This whole protest is about peace, love and unity. Nothing else — we will not tolerate anything else.”
Chilcote noted that he first got into politics this year, and advocated for other young people to join him in being involved citizens within local, state and national politics. Voter registration forms were on-hand to help with that mission.
“We can make a change. Let our voices be heard,” he said. “I will not be ignored any longer. I need you all with me.”
Chilcote spoke about his experiences growing up in a blended family in Nelsonville. He said he would spend time at his mom’s house, seeing “liquor store after liquor store,” and said he is grateful to grow up in a less violent area.
“I really believe this today, June 7, 2020, is the change in Nelsonville,” he said. “Do y’all see all these people out for a biracial kid for injustice in America? I’m not sure if everyone here is from Nelsonville, but Nelsonville is not the most open-minded town.”
He called for governmental reform and hold police accountable for their crimes.
“The majority of this town’s police are good, but that doesn’t speak for the whole country, it doesn’t,” he said. “I don’t have the answers, but this is where it starts. We come together; we think; we come from peace, love and unity; and I know we can have a brighter day tomorrow.”
Delfin Bautista, a member of the board for the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance, spoke to the crowd, thanking them for gathering to say that “black lives, and black bodies matter now, and matter always.”
They spoke to the intersectionality of the Black Lives Matter movement, noting that it is currently LGBTQ Pride Month, which marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City during 1969. The riots were ignited by a police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, and has become an important milestone in the fight for LGBTQ rights.
“Uprisings led by trans people of color and other marginalized people, uprisings against police violence and police brutality, uprisings demanding that enough is enough,” they said. “More than 50 years later, we continue the uprising because sadly, nothing has changed. We will not be quiet. We will continue to rant and riot and revolutionize.”
Following the initial speeches, the group split in two, marched down Hocking Street to Old Route 33, where they first marched east to Monroe Street, crossed sides, then marched west to Hope Drive, and returned to the Square.
Olivia Amlin, a rising sophomore at Nelsonville-York High School, attended with her friends who had told her about the event. This was her second protest she’s attended, having attended a protest earlier in the week in Athens.
“I don’t know why some people don’t think black lives matter,” she said. “I feel like people need to speak up for their own rights — everyone has rights.”
Sammi Sullivan, of Nelsonville, said she’s been following the BLM movement as it has re-entered the international spotlight, and was excited to see a protest organized for her town.
“I really want to see equality,” she said. “I don’t think that it’s too much to ask. I love that there are so many people here — it’s awesome. I didn’t think I’d ever see a BLM protest in Nelsonville, but I’m here for it.”
Chilcote said he felt the march went “amazing,” saying he did not expect Nelsonville to come together so quickly.
“And over a subject that this community is not too proud of,” he added.
Many of the shirts worn by the younger members participating in the march were made locally. Cam Chilcote’s brother, Caden, is one of three owners of an up-and-coming brand they are calling Proper Co. The company is still in planning phases, but the team was able to throw together some shirts to help with the protest. The shirts had a few different taglines, but each emblazoned across the back with “Think. Do. Be.”
“We were just talking about a mantra, something like a “live, laugh, love,” and then it became our thing,” he said. “Because we think proper, do proper, be proper. It’s a lifestyle.”
Taylor Sappington, Nelsonville City Auditor, was one of the many who joined the protest.
“I believe really strongly as a person of authority here that I should come out and support them,” Sappington said. “It’s really all of our fight, but when it comes to Black Lives Matter, it’s about treating people with respect and I want to lift up those voices that are already speaking, and just stay out of the way of good progress.”
