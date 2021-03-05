The Nelsonville Music Festival announced Friday it would not be returning in June this year.
Nelsonville Music Festival is a yearly event that has been held for 16 years, hosted by Stuart's Opera House.
"We wanted nothing more than to bring our friends and family together, under the early summer Ohio sky, and remind all of us that we have more things in common than we sometimes remember," a release stated. "(Nelsonville Music Festival) always has and always will err on the side of safety."
The release said although art, music and community are important, an in-person event in June will be unfeasible.
The release said the festival hopes to roll out smaller events in the late summer and fall.
