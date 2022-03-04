The Nelsonville Music Festival announced Friday that tickets will be free to Nelsonville residents — and, in a clue to the festival’s yet-to-be-announced new location, Buchtel residents will also get in free.
“The funnest part of the job is when you can do something really cool and give it away for free,” said Stuart’s Opera House Artistic Director Tim Peacock.
In 2022, NMF will be held on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2–4.
NMF is a production of and fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House, specifically supporting the organization’s arts education programming, which offers affordable performing arts education.
“We raise money with one hand, and then we provide services to our community with the other hand,” Peacock said.
It’s in this same spirit that tickets are being offered for free to Nelsonville and Buchtel residents, Peacock said.
In past years, the festival offered some acts for free on the “Boxcar Stage” at Hocking College. At the festival’s new location though, near both Nelsonville and Buchtel, “it would be really hard to have just one area that is free,” Peacock said.
However, letting Nelsonville and Buchtel residents in without cost will ensure there is more access to the festival locally, not less. Peacock said this is important for a festival like NMF, which he described as “eclectic,” featuring many “up and coming” artists across genres, in addition to larger acts.
“People who love the NMF tend to be music lovers who like discovering new stuff, and that’s part of what we pride ourselves on,” Peacock said. “For your average music festival goer, it can be risky to spend money if you don’t know many of the artists or much of the line up — which contributed to us being like, ‘if you want to come try this out, come try it out.’ It’s no risk to our community of people.”
Additionally, Peacock said he hopes the free tickets available to Nelsonville and Buchtel residents will remove “any doubts of where our hearts are and where our intention is,” in light of the festival’s changed location.
“We’re not going anywhere, and any money that comes out of the festival is going back to Nelsonville and Stuart’s Opera House,” Peacock said. “This is just one of the ways we’re doing that.”
After it was announced that NMF would leave Hocking College, Hocking College announced its own festival on the same weekend NMF has been held historically. Amid ensuing controversy, organizers of both events wished one another mutual success.
NMF’s Facebook post about the free tickets said an announcement of the festival’s new location, as well as line-up and ticket information, will come “very, very soon.”
Peacock said the location is near both Nelsonville and Buchtel.
