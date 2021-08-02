The Nelsonville Neighborhood Watch will meet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6:00 p.m. at Nelsonville City Hall. The Neighborhood Watch is organizing and would like to have more people involved in the group, a release said. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
The Neighborhood Watch wants to encourage all Nelsonville residents to pay attention to their neighborhood and report suspicious behavior, a release said. The Neighborhood Watch encourages you to contact law enforcement and report suspicious activity. You do not need to leave your contact information, but it does help law enforcement when following up on reports.
When reporting suspicious or criminal activity, provide law enforcement with all relevant information, the Watch encourages. Use the military acronym SALUTE for reporting information. To the best of your ability and without endangering yourself, coworkers, and the public, consider the following critical pieces of information and report appropriately. Do not conduct your own investigations. Report the suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency. In the event it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.
Size: Actual number of people involved. Look for evidence of other individuals, such as using communications equipment or hand signals.
Activity: Describe the suspicious activity and explain why you believe it is suspicious. If the activity is moving, give the direction and the method of transportation. Take your time. Be specific. Include small details, even if they seem insignificant.
Location: Clear description of where the incident took place.
Unique identification: Full description of individuals. Descriptions should include height, weight, build, age, sex, race, hair color and style, eye color, dress, outstanding characteristics (marks and tattoos, facial hair, accent, glasses, scars, limps, etc.) and complexion.
Time and date: Time, date and duration of the incident. Is the activity around a particularly vulnerable time, such as rush hour, the holiday season, a special event, etc.?
Equipment: Describe the type of equipment used during the suspicious activity. This could include weapons, electronics, photography equipment, night vision, body armor, vehicles, etc. Remember the make and model of the vehicle, the license number, the color and any unique markings (e.g., dents, rust, bumper stickers, body damage, etc.).
Example:
"I am calling to report a suspicious person. There are one white male standing in a yard at 4132 Oak Street. He is holding a pipe or stick and keeps looking around the house to see if anyone is watching him. He is wearing a red jacket, grey jogging pants, and a blue baseball cap."
