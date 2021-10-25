After months of negotiations, the IRS relieved the City of Nelsonville from nearly $400,000 in debt stemming from the former deputy auditor’s theft in office, the city announced Monday.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington said Monday the IRS agreed to relieve the city of $382,761.11 in liabilities incurred from the previous Deputy Auditor Stephanie Wilson’s scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city.
“We’ve had a good few weeks — a lot of work we’ve been doing for a long time is paying off — literally,” Sappington said.
In April, Wilson, of Stewart, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years and 11 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $200,000 in total restitution to the city of Nelsonville.
Wilson previously pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and theft in office. The counts were related to funds Wilson stole from the City of Nelsonville while she served as deputy auditor.
In addition to the theft in office, Sappington said Wilson also took extreme measures to cover up the crime, including failing to send required documentation to the IRS and Ohio Department of Taxation.
Sappington said when her financial crimes were discovered, he found a drawer filled with documents, and that some paperwork had not been submitted for seven or eight years.
Because of negligence to submit paperwork like W-2s and payroll withholding information, Sappington said fines and penalties mounted against the city — and Wilson went out of her way to conceal information about tax liens placed against the city.
“She was sifting through the mail and screening phone calls so that information was not getting through,” Sappington said.
At one point, Sappington said he believed there was a plan to seize city property in compensation for the penalties.
“That generated the nightmare scenario of the IRS taking fire trucks and police cruisers from the city parking lot,” Sappington said.
Sappington said the city was able to negotiate with the Ohio Department of Taxation so it only had to pay $50 to the state.
However, he said the IRS seemed more intent on receiving the money from the penalties, with negotiations lasting for well over a year. He said the city negotiated from the position that it should pay nothing to the IRS, because it would place the burden of the “deputy auditor’s scheme and thievery” on the taxpayers of Nelsonville.
“It involved numerous hours of phone class, conference scallions, sitting on hold, tons and tons and stacks of paperwork — I’ve got a whole drawer full of it,” Sappington said.
While negotiations were underway, the city was paying towards the incurred debt, in the expectation that it may be returned at the conclusion of the process.
On Monday, Nelsonville received a notice that the IRS was relieving the city of the penalties, except what was already paid. Sappington said he was relieved the IRS moved to absolve the debt.
“That’s a huge debt burden for a Nelsonville tax code,” Sappington said. “That’s a lot of money per person that’s just a debt liability to the feds.”
A spokesperson for the IRS declined to comment for the story.
Cole Behrens is the Associate Editor for The Athens News.
