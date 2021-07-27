A Nelsonville Police Officer was hit by a bullet during an officer-involved shooting while responding to a domestic violence call, members of City government tell The Athens Messenger.

The officer is in stable condition, according to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch.

A Hocking College Police officer also sustained minor injuries during the incident and is in stable condition.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers, including Nelsonville Police Department and Hocking College Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Third Street in Nelsonville, Fitch told The Athens Messenger. Ultimately, shots were fired and the officers and a male subject were transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness hospital for injuries, Fitch said.

“There is no immediate threat to the public at this time — the Nelsonville officer is in stable condition and we ask for the community’s thoughts and prayers,” Fitch said.

Fitch told The Athens Messenger he has turned the shooting case over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for an independent analysis of the shooting.
 
He said he would like to thank Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Athens and Hocking County Sheriff's Offices, Nelsonville Fire, and Athens EMS for their response to the incident.
 

