A Nelsonville Police Officer was hit by a bullet during an officer-involved shooting while responding to a domestic violence call, members of City government tell The Athens Messenger.
The officer is in stable condition, according to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch.
A Hocking College Police officer also sustained minor injuries during the incident and is in stable condition.
Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers, including Nelsonville Police Department and Hocking College Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Third Street in Nelsonville, Fitch told The Athens Messenger. Ultimately, shots were fired and the officers and a male subject were transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness hospital for injuries, Fitch said.
“There is no immediate threat to the public at this time — the Nelsonville officer is in stable condition and we ask for the community’s thoughts and prayers,” Fitch said.
