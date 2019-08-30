NELSONVILLE — From the ongoing Nelsonville budget debate comes a main point of concern headed into 2020.
Should local departments receive a set amount, with their respective department heads spending money as they see fit?
Or instead, should those department heads identify the funding needed ahead of time — and Council approve a total amount that way?
Such was the question at hand during a Finance Committee meeting held Monday. Council Vice President Greg Smith advocated for additional clarity on budget line items from city department heads like Fire Chief Harry Barber and Police Chief Chris Johnson.
“Every department needs to give us a plan about every year, and Harry shouldn’t just get $45,000, but he should bring it to Council first,” Smith said. “I’m just saying, if you’re going to spend $45,000, every Council member ought to know what that’s being spent on.”
Barber also aids his department annually by bringing in grant money. In 2019, Barber was able to secure grant funding to pay for the purchase of new air masks and fire exhaust removal systems for the fire trucks.
Johnson approached the Finance Committee about additional funding for a few items, including additional storage for videos collected off police body cameras.
The department already has 1.3 terabytes of storage, but after four months of use that storage is about halfway full. Johnson noted that another terabyte of storage would cost the city $750 a year, and would allow the department to store important videos for a longer period of time.
Johnson said ideally the department would keep videos for two years after recording them, in case they are needed for follow-up investigations or for any legal issues.
The police chief also noted the fact that NPD does not have a drug dog. He pitched the idea of adding a dual-purpose narcotics and tracking canine, which would cost about $8-12,000 for training and purchase.
Other costs would also be associated, and overall the K9 officer would cost the city about $5,000 annually following initial costs. Johnson said he would be happy to solicit donations for the dog, but wanted to be able to pay for the dog if need be before asking for outside money.
“Let’s put it on the back burner and see if we can find donations,” Smith said, which was agreed to by other committee members.
Johnson also expressed interest in hiring an administrative assistant to handle public records requests and other office tasks, as well as a dedicated officer for investigations — and additional funds for professional development classes for the officers.
However, a new police cruiser is a more pressing concern for the department, Johnson informed the Finance Committee. The cost of the cruiser has gone up since the last discussion, and will cost a total of about $47,000.
The city budget has been an important conversation among local officials. Council voted to raise rates at the Nelsonville Aquatic Center earlier this year and introduced an ordinance that would have placed an admissions tax on ticketed events in town. (The ordinance was later tabled.) Council members have also asked that Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber be more stringent on fines and civil citations that may garner some funds.
