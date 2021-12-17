The former Hocking College police officer who shot and killed a Nelsonville resident this summer is now an active duty officer with the city's police department.
Michael Whitmer, 37, of Nelsonville was killed on July 27 when then-Hocking College Police Officer Cecil Morrison fired a gun into Whitmer’s vehicle as Whitmer apparently attempted to flee the police with his four-year-old child visible in the back seat. Although bullets shattered both the front and back windows of the car, the child survived the incident.
On Oct. 12, Morrison started work with the Nelsonville Police Department, according to an appointment letter obtained by The Athens Messenger. Morrison is on active duty. In September, Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch told the Messenger that Hocking College had placed Morrison on administrative duties after the shooting.
“It’s almost like he’s been promoted,” said Michael Whitmer’s wife, Chelsea Whitmer. “I don't feel safe. And I don't feel safe that my children are in this community, knowing that he's out here.”
In a departure from previous city practice, the hire was made without public approval from Nelsonville City Council. At least one council member, Elizabeth Jones, was unaware that Morrison was ever brought onto the force.
NPD’s new hire
Fitch and Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank made the joint decision to hire Morrison.
“The same decision went into it with him as any other officer,” Fitch said. “He was the most qualified. He interviewed well. He's well respected in the community. He did a really nice job at Hocking College. He worked with our officers and did a really nice job. And obviously, that was the primary criteria.”
Chelsea Whitmer said she does not understand why the city hired Morrison while an investigation of his conduct on July 27 remains under review by County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
Fitch said, “I knew this was pending, but I've investigated a lot of officer-involved shootings in my career. And after reviewing all the videos, after reviewing the totality of the circumstances, it was my opinion that he did not violate any crime. So I offered him the job.”
Frank went a step further.
“I think absolutely [Morrison] did the right thing in that moment,” Frank said.
Frank pointed to Michael Whitmer’s damaging an unoccupied police cruiser with his car. Frank also leveled several unsubstantiated claims about Michael Whitmer’s conduct on the day of the police response, which he said the Messenger “left out” of previous reporting, and claimed Whitmer was trying to “run [Morrison] over before he was shot.”
Morrison was called to the scene on July 27 to support Nelsonville Police Officer KJ Tracy, who was responding to a domestic violence report. Tracy was shot and hospitalized following the incident due to ricocheting bullets fired by Morrison, Fitch previously told the Messenger.
A 40-second body cam video released by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in September appears to show the entirety of Morrison’s response to the incident, from arrival on the scene through the shooting that resulted in Whitmer’s death. In the video, Morrison runs behind Whitmer’s car while he is reversing in an apparent attempt to flee.
Chelsea Whitmer said Frank’s characterization of her husband’s conduct on the day of the incident was “not true,” adding that the city has never asked her for her account of the day’s events.
“Nelsonville police has never never taken a statement from me,” Chelsea Whitmer said. “Fitch has never called me, and he's never answered a single call of mine. From the very beginning, no one's ever spoken to me. They've completely dismissed me.”
Regarding the report of domestic violence that brought police to the scene, Chelsea Whitmer said, “We were in an argument, and I locked myself in my room to be like, 'Leave, go to your mom's, get away.'”
Chelsea Whitmer said her upstairs neighbor called 911 to say she and her husband were arguing.
Only a few minutes after Michael and Chelsea Whitmer parted ways, Chelsea Whitmer said she heard gunshots.
Chelsea Whitmer said her husband was denied the right to due process.
“Michael didn't get a chance,” Chelsea Whitmer said. “He didn't get any type of due process. It was 41 seconds from the time [Morrison] got there till the time they shot and killed him. He wasn't charged with the crime. It wasn't done properly in any way.”
“Atypical” hiring
Frank said Morrison has not been officially approved by Nelsonville City Council to join the police force, adding that he was given permission by council to bring on a temporary officer.
Section §6.08.01 of the Nelsonville City Charter reads, “The appointment and removal of all members of the Division of Police, excluding the appointment of the Chief of Police, shall be made by the Manager with approval of the majority of Council, subject to the requirements of the Civil Service Provisions where applicable” (emphasis added).
Frank said city council will approve Morrison should his position become permanent, noting that Morrison has not yet passed his civil service exam and is consequently serving in only a temporary capacity.
Booth said he agreed with Frank’s interpretation of the charter in regard to the hiring of Morrison.
However, Council Member Elizabeth Jones said the city council has generally been asked to approve temporary hires in the past.
When asked if she was aware of Morrison’s hiring, Jones said, “Is that the guy from Hocking College?”
“No, I was not aware of that,” Jones added.
Morrison began his employment on Oct. 12. The previous day, the Nelsonville city council passed an ordinance “setting the authorized staff in the police department.” Discussion of the ordinance involved the addition of a sergeant position, with no mention of an immediate hire to accommodate department shifts. Morrison’s name was not mentioned at the meeting.
When asked whether it was unusual that council did not hear an ordinance mentioning Morrison by name prior to his temporary hire, Jones said, “I would tell you that in my experience, since I've been on council, that would be atypical.”
Other police officers recently hired by the Nelsonville Police Department were approved by name at a council meeting on July 13, 2020, according to meeting minutes.
Likewise, at a May 10, 2021 meeting, Nelsonville City Council approved by name the appointment of a firefighter. The firefighter’s hiring was temporary, pending the completion of the civil service exam — the same conditions under which Frank said Morrison was hired.
The section of the city charter pertaining to the hiring of firefighters exactly mirrors the section of the city charter pertaining to the hiring of police officers.
The Messenger contacted Council Member Dan Sherman about his interpretation of the charter.
“I don’t comment for The Athens Messenger. Call somebody else,” Sherman said, before hanging up.
The Athens NEWS subsequently reached out to Sherman, who declined to comment for the NEWS as well.
“You don’t do any good stories on Nelsonville,” Sherman told the NEWS.
Brothers-in-law
Regarding the ongoing investigation into Morrison’s conduct that day, Frank said, “If the prosecutor finds something, we’ll deal with it at that time. In America, you're innocent until proven guilty.”
But Chelsea Whitmer worries that family ties between the city and the Athens County prosecutor could influence the investigation
The president of Nelsonville City Council, which now has authority over Morrison’s employment, is Tony Dunfee. Dunfee is the brother-in-law of County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, who is currently reviewing an investigation into Morrison’s conduct by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
According to BCI, Blackburn has three options: decline to indict; send the case to a special prosecutor; or take the case to a grand jury.
When asked by the Messenger whether his relationship to Dunfee could constitute a conflict of interest in his review of Morrison's case (which could prompt a referral to a special prosecutor), Blackburn said, “It has no bearing on anything.”
“Tony and I don’t discuss those things,” Blackburn added.
Chelsea Whitmer said that given the connection between Blackburn and Dunfee, it is “absolutely not” appropriate for the fate of the case to rest with Blackburn.
“In this little town, everyone knows everyone,” Chelsea Whitmer said. “Michael's nothing to them, but he was everything to us. So they don’t care. They’re just gonna cover their asses and their friends’ asses.”
Chelsea Whitmer said she does not expect a fair outcome from Blackburn’s review of the BCI investigation.
Blackburn did not provide a specific timeframe on when he expects to complete his review.
Dunfee could not be reached for comment for this story by press time.
Cole Behrens, associate editor of The Athens NEWS, contributed on this story.
