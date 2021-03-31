Nelsonville City Council Police and Fire Committee discussed raising the police chief’s salary Tuesday evening, and assessed his performance as head of Nelsonville Police Department.
Police Chief Scott Fitch joined members of the committee, Tony Dunfee, Dan Sherman, and Cory Taylor, to discuss potentially raising his salary from the first tier of pay to the second tier of pay.
City Manager Scott Frank was unable to facilitate what Fitch’s current pay currently is or what it would be raised to by publication time, but Dunfee said tier two of the salary is around what the previous police chief was making.
During the meeting, Frank and members of the Police and Fire Committee commended Fitch for what they say is excellent service to the City of Nelsonville during his eight months as chief of the NPD. Fitch was appointed to the office as interim chief in July of 2020 after the previous Police Chief Chris Johnson turned in his resignation Thursday, June 25, 2020.
“For the police department especially, it’s been nothing but phenomenal,” Frank said.
Sherman agreed, saying he has seen a marked improvement in policing services since Fitch began his role.
“Our city police department at the time was out of compliance with a lot of things and when Chief (Fitch) came on board, he fixed a lot of that immediately,” Sherman said. “I agree with Scott (Frank) he has way outdone his expectations. We went from like 0 to 90.”
According to members of the committee, Fitch’s performance report was exceptional.
Dunfee read the Fitch’s core values evaluation results to the committee.
They are as follows:
- Quality of work — exceeds expectations
- Attendance and punctuality — exceeds expectations
- Reliability, dependability — exceeds expectations
- Communication skills — exceeds expectations
- Judgement and decision making — exceeds expectations
- Initiative and flexibility — exceeds expectations
- Cooperation and teamwork — exceeds expectations
- Knowledge of position — exceeds expectations
- Community development — exceeds expectations
- Fitch scored 96 on the civil service exam. Most tests administered require a 70 to pass.
Frank said Fitch had become “the voice of reason” within the police department.
“We have nowhere to go but up,” Frank said.
Taylor asked Fitch, who was in attendance, what his goals were for the department going forward. Fitch stressed the need to continue organizing the department, which he said it lacked, and to upgrade systems and equipment, including the fleet.
He also emphasized he would also like to see NPD continue to improve relations with other law enforcement agencies, and said relations with state-wide and county-wide agencies were strained when he came to the position.
“Those are the things — you just can’t have too many good relationships within law enforcement and networking,” Fitch said. “There was some bridges burnt apparently over the years and I worked hard to get that kind of mended.”
Fitch also said he would like continue making sure the younger officers continue to get experience and training, and added what the young officers lack in experience they make up for in enthusiasm to serve their communities.
“We’ve come a long way, the officers we’ve hired have lived up to my expectations,” Fitch said. "The officers that remain here prior to me, they’ve come around — and we’ve all got on the same page. There was some growing pains, I had a different theory on policing than what I think some of the guys was used to.”
Fitch was also asked about overtime pay, which Frank said was above the target for the police department. Fitch explained much of the overtime was used in “proactive” ways, such as ensuring safety during warrant executions and court appearances.
He also said he doesn’t want to place emphasis on target numbers for arrests or citations, either. He said he would rather see positive interactions with community, and said arrests and citations will come regardless.
“If you have — in a shift — you may not arrest anybody, you may not write any citations, but if you have 10 positive interactions with the citizens of Nelsonville, then you’ve had a good day, you’ve had a good shift, you’ve done something positive,” Fitch said.
Dunfee congratulated Fitch on his overwhelming success in improving city policing.
“I would just like to congratulate you on all of your accomplishments so far Chief Fitch,” Dunfee said. “The City of Nelsonville now says ‘we will,’ we used to ‘we could,’ ‘we might,’ we now say ‘we will be okay,’” Dunfee said.
Fitch said he believes he has much more to do.
“I don’t feel we’ve really accomplished anything yet — it’s an uphill battle, we’ve got a long way to go,” Fitch said.
Members of the Police and Fire Committee agreed to send the issue of raising his salary on to the Nelsonville Finance Committee.
