POMEROY — The Meigs County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Scott Fitch as the new sheriff on Thursday during its meeting.
Fitch will continue serving as Nelsonville Police Chief for another week.
When former Sheriff Keith Wood announced his resignation Nov. 8 with has last day being Nov. 11, he cited health and family reasons for his departure.
Fitch was hired as interim Nelsonville Police Chief in June 2020 after the previous police chief, Chris Johnson, tendered his resignation.
Appointed as permanent police chief in December 2020, Fitch made changes in the department such as shifting focus to traffic stops and foot patrols. He brought on a duel-purpose K-9 and upgraded one of his officers to a K-9 handler this year, thanks to community donations and grant funding.
Fitch said he is assisting Nelsonville with the transition until the city can appoint a new chief. Fitch said his unofficial last day as chief is Nov. 25.
Prior to Nelsonville, Fitch served as a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy for seven years before becoming a special agent at Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for 19 years.
Fitch will be sworn-in by Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner at 11 a.m. Monday in the courtroom.
“I really look forward to serving the citizens of Meigs County and making the changes I feel is necessary for the sheriff’s office,” said Fitch, a lifelong resident of Meigs County and 1991 graduate of Eastern Meigs High School. “I’m excited to meet the staff and begin working immediately to start making positive impacts for the county. I look forward to serving my home county.”
First elected in November 2012, Wood was about midway through his third term as sheriff with his term ending in 2024.
Prior to Fitch being appointed as sheriff, Commission President Jimmy Will offered a statement.
“I would like to give the voters of Meigs County a quick rundown of how and why we are here today to appoint a sheriff,” he said.
Will said if the sheriff had resigned 45 days before the Nov. 8 election, there would have been an election for the unexpired term so as to give the voters their choice of candidate. However, because Wood tendered his resignation last week, state law says the county commission can appoint a sheriff for the remainder of his term which is two years, one month and two weeks.
“I can assure you that not one of the three of us wanted to make this decision as we all three feel it is a ballot issue,” Will said. “However, we stand before you — 23,000 residents of this great county to appoint a sheriff until a sheriff is duly elected.”
Will said the commission accepted letters of interest for the job from five applicants, which included internal candidates from the sheriff’s office. He said the commission carefully interviewed and reviewed each candidate.
“We have had very well-qualified candidates and this has been a difficult decision,” he said.
Will asked the citizens support the commission’s choice for sheriff.
“We ask that you join us in support for the new sheriff and the tasks that at hand that he will face,” he said. “The safety and security of Meigs Countians is our top priority. Our goal is to ensure a smooth transition and we will work with our sheriff to find creative solutions to improving our law enforcement across the county. We have some outstanding deputies that deserve our support in moving forward.”
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
