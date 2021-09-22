The Nelsonville Police Department announced Monday that its new initiative to support local access to drug rehabilitation services saw success, as the first individual helped by the initiative completed a rehabilitation program.
“The gentleman who successfully completed the program – I talked to him at length yesterday – and he’s doing really good. He looks a lot healthier, and he’s got a new outlook and lease on life," said Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch. "I’m super proud of him. And there’s still a long way to go, but he’s definitely taken a huge step forward, getting on the right track. Hopefully he might be an inspiration to some other people out there who might be interested in contacting us.”
According to Fitch, the NPD’s voluntary program can help anyone seeking drug rehabilitation overcome barriers to treatment access, including by providing transportation and basic needs items such as clothing. NPD partners with Hopewell Health Centers to identify programs with availability, and typically connects those seeking treatment with rehabilitation programs in Gallipolis and Portsmouth.
Ashley Sprouse, a Chemical Dependency Counselor at Hopewell who works closely with the NPD on its initiative, said that Hopewell also partners with the NPD to connect those who complete the program with outpatient services, including this first individual. Medical, drug and alcohol, and mental health services are considered as well as job and housing resources. Peer support and case managers are also available.
“We are getting him connected with outpatient services so that he can continue his path with sobriety,” Sprouse said. “That is a huge part of sobriety – nobody wants to get sober if you don't have food on your table or a roof over your head.”
While sobriety is an ongoing journey, Sprouse emphasized the progress made by the individual who completed the NPD’s rehabilitation program.
“It was just amazing to see the progress that he had made for himself and for his family,” Sprouse said. “He was in fear of losing his family and in fear of losing his wife… and when he came out he just had this huge smile on his face… and he and his wife are doing great. That gentleman wasn't even 30 years old, and he still has his whole life ahead of him.”
According to Fitch, before the NPD started this initiative, he often provided information on rehabilitation programs to people using drugs who, in turn, told him they were unable to access treatment due to barriers such as lack of transportation.
Sprouse said these barriers to accessing treatment remain a big issue in the region.
“Right now, one of our biggest problems is transportation,” Sprouse said. “Athens County is a huge county and it’s a rural county, and there’s not a lot of public transportation outside of Athens.”
The NPD program helps to fill those gaps for those who need to access treatment. However, Sprouse acknowledged that many in need of assistance might be wary of approaching the police.
“In the demographic that we work in, there's always going to be that hesitancy with police,” Sprouse said. “Because, you know, most of the time — 90% of the time — when you're struggling with addiction and you come into contact with the cops, that is not a good contact.”
Sprouse said Hopewell, which has locations in Athens and Nelsonville, can work with individuals independently of the NPD to help them access treatment. Health Recovery Services in Athens provides another alternative.
At the same time, in a region that struggles with access barriers such as limited public transportation, Sprouse said the NPD program offers a unique and valuable service.
“If you're struggling at three o'clock in the morning, you can talk to Nelsonville PD,” Sprouse said. “It's an open format, so there's really no boundaries as to who they'll help… And the Nelsonville Police Department, they are a great group of guys and they really do care about their community.”
According to Fitch, since NPD started its program, around 25 people have sought NPD’s assistance to access a drug rehabilitation program. Fitch said several of these individuals are actively participating in a treatment program, and several others are working with the NPD to prepare to attend a program.
“This is an opportunity for someone in the area who’s drug dependent, who sees their life sliding maybe down the wrong path,” Fitch said. “We’re just trying to help and do the right thing, there’s no tricks with this. Whatever we can do, we just want to help facilitate that.”
