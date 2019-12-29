Nelsonville police parade

The Nelsonville Police Department is seeking additional information about a shooting that occurred Christmas Day near Fairview Street in Nelsonville.

The department reported being notified on Dec. 25 around 1:45 p.m. of an adult male shooting victim at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital who had reported he was shot in Nelsonville.

Officers reported they were able to determine the shooting took place in the Fairview Street area, although initial information provided was not accurate.

“At this point in the investigation we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public as both parties knew each other and their discord lead to the shooting,” the Nelsonville Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “We would like to thank the Athens Police Department, specifically Lt. Adam Claar, for their assistance in the investigation.”

The victim was initially treated in Athens then transferred to a Columbus Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Any additional witnesses should contact the Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1922.

