The Nelsonville Police Department is working with those struggling with drug addiction to get assistance through rehab instead of ending up in prison.
Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch told The Athens Messenger he has authorized his officers to transport those struggling with addiction who want help to rehab facilities in order to lessen any charges that may have for drug-related crimes.
For years, America, and especially parts of southeast Ohio, have been living with the impacts of a chronic opioid addiction epidemic. NPR reported earlier this month that drug overdoses in the United States reached record levels in 2020, driven by synthetic opioids and the pandemic.
Fitch said while his department can’t promise lessened charges, he said his department will make it clear to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office they had voluntarily completed treatment for substance abuse, and that ACPO tends to look favorably on those who have gone that route.
“We didn’t promise them anything — I’m sure that’s going to look very favorably and have a pending charge for possession or something like that,” Fitch said.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn welcomed the new program and said it was always a success to get people treatment for addiction. Blackburn added his office employs several similar drug treatment diversion programs and also offers cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) treatments.
“We’re 100% in favor of helping people not commit future crimes — crime addiction is the leading cause of crime,” Blackburn said. “Any time we can get people in treatment, that’s a great thing.”
Fitch said his office has partnered with the Hopewell Health Centers drug treatment facility in Belpre, Ohio, to ensure anybody who wants to seek help can receive it and have space available for them in a facility.
“Sometimes we take people (there) the very same day,” Fitch said. “NPD is there to help them and we want to offer every available resource at our disposal.”
Fitch said NPD has also been employing civilian volunteers to help transport them to Washington County for treatment.
Fitch said the benefit of getting people help with addiction is a benefit to the person and to the community. He said reducing the number of people abusing substances in Nelsonville can help with homelessness and crime, and will help people get back on their feet.
He said if the program can help anybody suffering from addiction, it is a win for NPD and the person who got help.
“If we can get those self-proclaimed drug addicts back on their feet, what an amazing victory that is,” Fitch said. “I think that gives them a little self confidence, and it makes me hopeful that they see that people do take the time to help them.”
He said it was “very courageous” for drug abusers to admit they have a problem and seek treatment — and not an admission of weakness. He said sometimes stigma around addiction can prevent people from seeking help.
He also said a fear of being in a new town can be a deterrent for some drug abusers, who might feel ready access to drugs Fitch said that “is a scary venture” for them and he commends those who still go regardless.
He said if anybody wants help, there will be “no tricks,” and the person just needs to bring some personal belongings to the station.
He said, however, while treatment (especially voluntary treatment) is preferred, if someone is a danger to themselves and to the community, they may need time in jail to get clean.
“We get a bad name — ‘we don’t care, we want to lock people up and throw away the key’ — that’s not true, we want them to get clean,” Fitch said.
Fitch stressed the importance of getting drug abusers help, and said anybody, regardless of whether they live in Nelsonville, can come to NPD for help.
“If anybody out there has a drug addiction and lives in Nelsonville, or the Nelsonville area — frankly I don’t care where you live and — are willing to get to rehab, give Nelsonville Police a call and we will help you get a bed,” Fitch said. “There’s no tricks, you need some personal belongings, and we’ll get you there.”
