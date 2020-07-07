NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Aquatic Center has opened its gates as of July 7, with new rules regarding social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Changes start with the entrance fees. This year, there will not be season passes offered and no re-entry allowed. Only 125 individuals will be allowed in the pool area at one time, with two swim sessions offered each day. The first session is set for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second is from 2:30-6 p.m. General admission prices for any Nelsonville resident over 2 years old is $4. General admission for non-Nelsonville residents is $5. There are no special senior or family rates this year.
As the CDC recommends, Nelsonville is issuing these precautions:
- If you feel sick, have COVID symptoms or have COVID, do not go to the pool.
- Social distance with those outside your COVID circle and family.
- No locker access
- No life jackets may be borrowed
- Floor markers have been implemented for the concession stand and restrooms which are to be observed
- Bring your own chairs
- No slide or diving boards
This is to help limit exposure to any communal property which may spread germs among pool-goers. The goal with two sessions is to also allow more individuals access to the pool while preventing exposure as much as possible.
The pool regularly would see over 200 attendees in previous years, and council members expressed some concern about the matter while approving the rates. Donations from the Baird Brothers Co. and Rocky Boots helped with allowing the pool enough funding to implement necessary changes to open this year.
The Athens City Pool will not be opening in 2020.
