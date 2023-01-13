NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville posted the positions of city manager and chief of police online Thursday.
Both jobs have a salary range of $52,000 to $75,000, and includes benefits.
When questioned by The Athens Messenger as to why both positions would have the same salary range since the city manager is technically the police chief’s superior, Taylor Sappington, auditor for the City of Nelsonville, said in an email Friday afternoon that “I am not aware of what information council used to decide on the salary range, but all salaries at City Hall are decided by ordinance of City Council.”
Sappington added that “I don’t have any communications saying we would be collecting those applications, but I did see the postings on Facebook.”
For the city manager’s job, the preferred qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, with a master’s degree preferred; and five years of progressively responsible public management experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
The city manager is the city’s chief executive and administrative officer of the city. The employee will be responsible to the City Council for the administration of all city affairs placed in their charge.
Those applying for city manager should submit a cover letter, resume, references and a salary history.
The police chief is appointed by the city manager with council’s approval and reports to the city manager. “Nelsonville Police Department places strong emphasis upon providing quality services through a community policing philosophy,” the help wanted ad says.
The candidates for the police chief position must have a minimum of five consecutive full-time years of service in law enforcement, with a minimum of two years in an administrative position in a comparable or larger police department preferred; and must hold a State of Ohio Peace Officer Training Certificate. Candidates who will receive addition consideration must have post high school education; upper level management and leadership training, attendees of F.B.I. National Academy, Southern Police Institute, Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE), Police Executive Leadership College (PELC) or Northwestern Staff and Command.
Candidates with experience in management models, such as Community Oriented Policing, are highly preferred.
The successful candidate must pass pre-employment testing, which may include both written and psychological testing. Written examination dates will be announced at a later date.
Those interested in the police chief position may download an application packet at https://tinyurl.com/w9bjwjtr.
For both roles, a background investigation will be conducted.
For candidates with educational degrees beyond the minimum requirements, the City of Nelsonville notes it only recognizes “degrees granted from a university or college if the degree granting institution is accredited. The organization that granted the accreditation must have been officially approved as an accrediting agency by either the U.S. Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.”
To apply for either position, interested candidates should submit their information to Nelsonville City Auditor’s Office, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They must be submitted by Feb. 2.
