The public information officer for the City of Nelsonville received an award Saturday at The Parade of the Hills, commemorating him as an exemplary citizen.
Dan Pfeiffer, 57, the public information officer for the City of Nelsonville and former trustee for the parade, was awarded the Roland Pierce Citizenship Award during the annual festival.
“I know the character of the people that have received it throughout the years,” Pfeiffer said. “And I was shocked and surprised I was chosen.”
The Roland Pierce Citizenship Award is awarded in memory of Roland Pierce, an original organizer of the Parade of the Hills festival. The award is presented by Nelsonville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3467 to exemplary citizens.
Pierce was a prominent member of the Nelsonville community, serving as school board member and Hocking College trustee.
The VFW 3467 in Nelsonville gives the award to people in the city who model his character, which was focused on improving the Nelsonville community and bettering the town.
Pfeiffer originally began volunteering with the Parade of the Hills as a part of the health and safety team.
“Which meant we picked trash up at night,” Pfeiffer said.
The last year, he was involved he served as chairman of the festival.
As public information officer for Nelsonville, Pfeiffer disseminates releases and information about city affairs via email and social media.
He thanked Nelsonville VFW Post 3467 for the award, and also thanked the public safety and service teams in Nelsonville for the work they do in the city.
Scott Frank, city manager of Nelsonville, said Pfeiffer has helped the city over “countless hours, often in the middle of the night and crisis.”
“The more I learned about Dan, I was amazed by the amount of service he’s provided over the years,” Frank said. “I like to think Mr. Pierce would have been proud to see Dan being recognized in his honor.”
