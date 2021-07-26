Stop signs that were apparently placed without oversight were removed from Fort Street in Nelsonville on Friday after the city office responded to multiple complaints about them.
Four stop signs located on Fort Street in Nelsonville, two at the intersection of Clinton Street and two at the intersection of Pleasant View Avenue, were placed in 2019 by former City Manager Chuck Barga without an engineer’s opinion, current City Manager Scott Frank said.
After multiple complaints, Frank said, he looked into whether the signs were lawfully placed and discovered it did not appear they were placed without proper procedure.
Frank said he directed the Nelsonville Streets and Parks Maintenance Department to remove the signs on Friday. Jason Coens of the Street and Parks Maintenance Department could not be reached for comment
According to the most recent 2012 Ohio Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices issued by the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Traffic Engineering, placing stop signs requires an engineer’s opinion that a sign is needed to control traffic.
“The decision to use a particular device at a particular location should be made on the basis of either an engineering study or the application of engineering judgment,” the manual reads.
However, the manual also states that it “describes the application of traffic control devices, but shall not be a legal requirement for their installation.”
The specific guidance for controlling intersections also encourages an engineering judgement before installing signs.
“Once the decision has been made to control an intersection, the decision regarding the appropriate roadway to control should be based on engineering judgment,” the manual said.
Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch said when he took over the job last year, the outgoing Chief Chris Johson informed him the intersections where the signs in question were unenforceable because the signs had no legal merit.
“I was told from the get-go they wasn’t legally placed there,” Fitch said.
“We’ll enforce what’s there legally and if there is any controversy about it we will not enforce any traffic control devices in question until I can verify they have been legitimately placed,” Fitch said.
He said with that in mind NPD had not been issuing citations, but rather warnings for infractions at those intersections.
Frank said that going forward, any signs placed on Fort Street would require legitimate action and an engineering opinion.
“If Council decides they want to put them there legitimately, if they want them, but right now there is nothing planned,” Frank said.
Barga did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.
