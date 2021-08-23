Morgan Clark, 20 of Nelsonville, has been crowned as the reigning 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills Queen. She is joined by her court, first runner-up, Jolene Mathena, 16 of Albany, and second runner-up, Shae McChristian, 17 of Nelsonville.
These beautiful young women received their titles Saturday after the formal departure of their predecessors. 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills Queen Hannah Tolliver, first runner-up Sophia Bailey and second runner-up Alexis Sommers each said their goodbyes after two years representing the festival and City of Nelsonville.
Each of the past court members gave impassioned speeches filled with thanks and well wishes. Visiting royalty from other local fairs and festivals came to say their goodbyes to the 2019 court. Most emotional of all was the goodbye from the 2021 Wild Turkey Festival Queen, Lilian Jayjohn, and her attendants Lydia Nichols and Mika McFadden as they tearfully embraced Hannah and her court before leaving the stage. Once the speeches were concluded and the tears were shed, the ladies readied themselves to crown their successors.
All six 2021 contestants reintroduced themselves to the crowd one final time before awards were presented. As their final act as contestants, the young women huddled together and sang out the Parade of the Hills theme song, loud and proud.
Beyond the court positions, awards for Miss Congeniality, Volunteer of the Year and best Formal Gown are up for grabs. Mayzie Black, 20 of Logan, was honored by her fellow contestants with the Miss Congeniality Award. She also went home with the Volunteer of the Year Award. First runner-up Jolene Mathena took home her plaque for the Best Formal Gown Award which is decided by the judges.
The new queen and her court will spend the upcoming year traveling across the state of Ohio, representing Nelsonville and its Parade of the Hills festival.
(0) comments
