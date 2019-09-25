NELSONVILLE — Fruth Pharmacy in Nelsonville is closing its pharmacy, but the business will remain open in town as Fruth General Store, the company announced Tuesday.
The company transferred the store’s prescription files to the Nelsonville Kroger store on Tuesday afternoon.
There are no job losses expected, a spokesperson for Fruth told The Messenger. Pharmacists have been offered transfers to nearby locations in Athens and elsewhere, the spokesperson said, and those remaining can continue working at the general store.
Drop in Medicaid
reimbursement blamed
Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, is explicit in explaining the reason to close the store. She says it is due to a “severe decline” in the reimbursement her rural pharmacies receive in serving Medicaid patients.
Fruth is among those who have called for changes to Medicaid program in Ohio. Earlier in 2019, she outlined the issue in testimony to the Ohio Senate’s Finance Committee.
“Fruth Pharmacy serves many rural communities in Southeastern Ohio with a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients,” Fruth said in June. This was as much as half of the overall customers at some locations, she said, like the one in Nelsonville.
Reimbursements through the Ohio Medicaid Managed Care system dropped to an “all-time low” in May 2019, she testified. On average, Fruth Pharmacy locations in Ohio are losing $6-7 for each Medicaid prescription filled, the president said.
“It is completely unsustainable and we are not alone,” Fruth continued to the state senators. “In the past year, I have had over 30 pharmacies contact us about purchasing their pharmacies. After reviewing their financials, we determined that not one was viable for us to make an offer given the high volume of Medicaid patients and the continued erosion of Medicaid reimbursement.”
Such reimbursement amounts are higher in West Virginia, where Fruth operates a majority of its 31 locations.
Asked if the company intended to shut down any of its other Ohio locations, a spokesperson said Tuesday there were no plans at this time to do so.
The Nelsonville pharmacy has in fact struggled financially since first opening in 2000. A memo sent by Lynne Fruth to company employees Tuesday highlighted that fact: she wrote the Nelsonville pharmacy had never had a single profitable year in its 19 years in business.
However, the front of the store separate from the pharmacy has historically been successful, Fruth noted. This is what has led the company to attempt operating a “general store” minus a pharmacy. It will be the only Fruth location operating as such.
Looking ahead
In essence, Fruth General Store will operate the same as it has been — just without the pharmacy inside. The company said the store would continue to sell over-the-counter medicines and products, along with other standard retail and grocery items.
Since June, the store has also operated as a “Country Fresh Stop” — offering a dollar-to-dollar match to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in purchasing fresh produce.
The company also announced new hours for the Nelsonville Fruth: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delivery service has been discontinued at the store.
There remains two other pharmacies in Nelsonville: Shrivers Pharmacy and Kroger.
