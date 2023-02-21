Attila, a K-9 officer with the Nelsonville Police Department, takes a break from specialized training in December 2022, while wearing a new protective vest. Nelsonville City Council unanimously voted to sell Attila to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office. He will work with his current handler Troy Smith, who is joining the sheriff's office.
NELSONVILLE — Attila, a Nelsonville Police Department K-9 trained through community fundraising efforts, has been sold to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
City Council unanimously approved the $8,000 sale during an emergency meeting Tuesday in city council chambers. The deal was worked out between Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch and interim Police Chief Devon Tolliver.
With the sale, Attila will be with his handler, Nelsonville Officer Troy Smith, who is joining the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
In exchange for Attila, Fitch also will give the city a replacement K-9 unit, said Council President Tony Dunfee. He said he believed the dog will be another German Shepherd.
"We're going to have to pay for the officer to go to training," Dunfee said. "But with Mr. Smith leaving, that was going to have to happen regardless of what dog is where. We're not giving the dog away. It's basically, Attila is going to Meigs County and we are getting another dog."
"My intention is to keep Attila and Deputy Smith united and continue working together as successful partners," Fitch said in a letter read by Dunfee during the meeting.
When Attila, a German Shepherd, first joined Nelsonville Police Department, the K9 and his then-handler, Chris Jones, trained at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s K-9 academy thanks to a fundraising initiative started by Fitch, then interim police chief, and Scott Frank, then city manager, according to previous Messenger report.
At the council meeting, Dunfee said the fundraising included contributions from a few Nelsonville businesses and other private and public donations.
Attila, the city's only K-9 unit, was trained in how to detect narcotics, track groups and individuals, detect evidence, apprehend suspects and search for missing people.
"Attila is a little over one third, close to half, of his service years," Dunfee said. "They get 6-8 years of service, but not much more due to the stress on the animal."
Also as part of the deal, the City of Nelsonville will get to keep all of its K9 equipment.
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office will "accept all rights and responsibilities for Attila," Fitch said.
