Attila, a K-9 officer with the Nelsonville Police Department, takes a break from specialized training in December 2022, while wearing a new protective vest. Nelsonville City Council unanimously voted to sell Attila to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office. He will work with his current handler Troy Smith, who is joining the sheriff's office. 

NELSONVILLE — Attila, a Nelsonville Police Department K-9 trained through community fundraising efforts, has been sold to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.


