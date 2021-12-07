The City of Nelsonville swore in newly elected council members at a special meeting Monday with new Member Greg Clement joining familiar faces and on-again, off-again Member Greg Smith absent for his anticipated return.
At the swearing in, Clement stood alongside reelected incumbents Justin Booth, Elizabeth Pidcock Jones, Cory Taylor and Dan Sherman. Sherman, like Smith, was reelected to an unexpired seat in an uncontested race.
Council President Tony Dunfee was also present at the meeting, though he did not face an election this year.
Council’s freshest face
Greg Clement was the only non-incumbent sworn in Monday. In November’s election, Clement beat out Opha Lawson, the other candidate to challenge incumbents Booth, Jones and Taylor, 249 votes to 187.
Clement said he hopes to bring a critical eye to city council.
“I like to sit back and look at all the angles, and sometimes you need to look outside the box,” Clement said. “When something's proposed, maybe there's a better idea or a different idea that maybe wasn't noticed before. I don't like to just move things through without really going over it.”
Jones said she looks forward to serving on council alongside Clement.
“I’m very excited for Mr. Clement to be on council and join us and get some things accomplished,” Jones said.
Dunfee said Clement will bring a different perspective to the council.
“I have known Mr. Clement for eight years now,” Dunfee said. “I’ve never had any problems with him. He’ll bring a different view to some things, and that's what we need, because sometimes council gets stuck in a rut, not looking outside the box.”
Clement said an early priority will be repopulating city committees and commissions to ensure they can operate effectively.
Clement previously served on Nelsonville City Council from 2004 to 2005 by appointment.
The empty chair
Smith said he missed Monday’s meeting because he was sick with a cold and had not had an opportunity to test for COVID-19. While Smith said he does not believe he is sick with COVID, he said he did not attend as a precautionary measure.
Monday’s meeting was Smith’s first opportunity to return to his role on council following his most recent removal from the city government.
Smith has been repeatedly removed from council because other council members determined he did not reside in Nelsonville, but rather lived in Washington County. After his first two removals, Smith returned to council due to procedural missteps by council. This time, Smith was set to return following reelection.
Neslonville City Council attempted to have Smith removed from the November ballot, but the Athens County Board of Elections denied the council’s protest because it was filed after the deadline, as The Athens Messenger reported.
According to official election night results from the Board of Elections, Smith received 181 votes, fewer than anyone else on the ballot for Nelsonville City Council. Dan Sherman, who also ran uncontested, received 207 votes.
Dunfee said he had not received any communication from Smith about his absence.
“It's actually surprising that he's not here. Greg usually will attend every meeting that there is,” Dunfee said. “It goes against everything that he says he stands for.”
Jones also said she had not heard from Smith about Monday’s meeting.
Smith told the Messenger he intends to attend the next scheduled council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 and expressed full confidence he would prevail in the face of any further attempts to remove him.
“I’m an elected member of council, and in the end I am going to be successful and remain on council,” Smith said. “There’s no doubt that I’m a resident of Nelsonville. There’s no way they can win it.”
Smith has leveled a series of lawsuits against the City of Nelsonville in both local and federal courts, arguing that his due process was violated during his removals from council and seeking reimbursement for related legal fees, as the Messenger reported.
Smith’s residency has been a subject of controversy for years, but conflict escalated at the beginning of this year. The Messenger previously reported on Smith’s financial ties to a Washington County woman and his financial stake in her property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.