NELSONVILLE — A move several years in the making has finally taken place, with the city of Nelsonville taking over Buchtel’s water and sewer service.
The transition officially took place on March 1, but the city will not be billing Buchtel customers until April 1.
Buchtel until this month was part of the Athens County Water and Sewer District, although the water the district buys for Buchtel comes from Nelsonville and Nelsonville already treats the sewage for the county. In 2017, Buchtel notified the commissioners that the village would like Buchtel to be transferred to the Nelsonville system. Also, the city of Nelsonville expressed interest in officially becoming Buchtel’s water and sewer provider.
Nelsonville city administrators and council are seeking to build an new sewage treatment facility that could serve Nelsonville, Carbon Hill, Murray City and Buchtel.
Then-city manager Charles Barga told the commissioners in March 2019 email that during discussions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture about the sewer plant project, the USDA indicated it would provide funding to pay off the county’s sewer debt for Buchtel. The county owed about $600,000 on a loan for the sewer system, and about $41,000 on a loan for the village’s water system.
A 2018 Rural Development grant issued $5.99 million for construction of the wastewater treatment plant and additional collection lines, in addition to a $4.71 million loan from the USDA. At the time, additional funding for the project included:
- $52,500 in tap fees for new users
- $950,000 in funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- $397,397 credit enhancement grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission
- $750,000 unsewered community grant from the Ohio Water Development Authority
- $750,000 residential public infrastructure grant from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- $2,664,050 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency
- $250,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission
Further funding was secured in March 2019 from the USDA, with a $1 million loan offered and $450,000 in a Rural Development Grant to “bolster” the September 2018 grant.
In combination, the USDA issued $10.696 million in funding for construction of the plan and additional collection lines.
“The new plant will replace an antiquated, undersized system that is no longer compliant with Ohio EPA standards,” a USDA release notes. “USDA funds also will be used to purchase the Village of Buchtel’s wastewater treatment system, improving efficiencies and reducing user fees for the village’s 558 residents.”
When the project is complete, there will be 6,600 residents benefitting from this agreement. The overall project cost had previously been estimated about $24.9 million, but new totals show that the first half of the project will cost around $16 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.