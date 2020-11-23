NELSONVILLE – The City of Nelsonville announced on Monday the closure of city office buildings due to the continuing pandemic.
“Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Athens County and Ohio, the City of Nelsonville is modifying City operations to mitigate the spread of the virus,” the announcement read.
While the City states that it will conduct business as usual, the Nelsonville City building and complex will be closed to the public except by appointment or emergency.
“We ask that our residents contact us via telephone, or e-mail, to keep any exposure to a minimum. Nelsonville Public Safety departments will continue to provide services,” the announcement continued.
All City Services will continue to operate with extra precautions in place to keep residents and workers safe. According to the announcement this includes:
- Staff regularly disinfecting all common gathering spaces, doors, counters, meeting rooms and City vehicles and practicing social distancing.
- Extra caution taken by emergency services when interacting with the public.
- Limiting or cancelling large City-Sponsored events, in order to maintain a limit of no more than 10 people.
- Requesting that all City Water/Sewer bills be paid by using the online bill paying service if possible, (www.cityofnelsonville.com). If not, bills can be paid by personal check, bank check or money order mailed to the City or by using the drop box located in the parking lot.
“Additional measures will be taken as the situation develops. The City stands ready to continue to support the citizens of Nelsonville,” the announcement concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.