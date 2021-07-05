The City of Nelsonville will be holding four committee meetings on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at City Hall. Citizens comments may be Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., Wednesday July 7, 2021. The meetings will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
5 p.m., Police and Fire Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss:
- Civil Service Testing for the Fire Department
- Sergeant position/Promotion Testing for the Police Department
- Police Department Clerk duties and possibly making the position full time
5:30 p.m., Recreation Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss:
- City Park gate
- City Park barricades
- City pool Maintenance, exhaust fans, chemical containment and leak
6 p.m., Utility Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss:
- Sewer rates
- Clarifying the difference between residential and commercial responsibilities
7 p.m., Finance Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss City finances.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
