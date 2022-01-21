NELSONVILLE — At a meeting earlier this month, Nelsonville City Council authorized the city manager to contract with a national organization that assists police departments in developing and updating policies and which also offers training, among other services.
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch said in a November interview that the city’s main impetus for subscribing to the service was to reduce liability in ‘major incidents.’
“It will help alleviate possible issues in major incidents: a shooting, a pursuit, use of force, anything of that nature,” Fitch said. “The first thing we’re getting is attorneys who want a copy of that policy — not that there’s a problem with them requesting it, but some of our policies are not where they’re supposed to be.”
Policy impact
It is unclear exactly what impact the change will have on the policies of the Nelsonville Police Department.
Nelsonville’s current use of force policies, which The Athens Messenger obtained last week through a public records request, exactly mirror the majority of the Lexipol policies available through the organization’s website.
For instance, a section on shooting at moving vehicles differs from Lexipol’s generic, “Anytown Police Department” policy only through the omission of line breaks and a comma.
The section is relevant to the last major use of force incident to fall under scrutiny in the city, which occurred on July 27, 2021. NPD Officer Cecil Morrison, who was then employed by Hocking College, shot and killed Nelsonville resident Michael Whitmer while Whitmer apparently attempted to flee in a moving vehicle.
Lexipol’s website cautions that the “Anytown Police Department” policies are not responsive to state or local requirements, a level of customization which subscribing to Lexipol will bring to the NPD’s policies.
However, the Athens Police Department subscribes to Lexipol, and its policy on shooting at or from moving vehicles exactly mirrors both the Nelsonville and “Anytown” policies.
The section in NPD’s current policy on the subject reads in full: “Shots fired at or from a moving vehicle involve additional considerations and risks and are rarely effective. When feasible, officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants. An officer should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others. Officers should not shoot at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.”
The Hocking College Police Department policy on shooting at moving vehicles, obtained by The Athens NEWS on Dec. 7 and shared with the Messenger, is less firm.
The policy reads, “Officers may fire their weapons at or from a moving vehicle when the standard for lethal force is met and after considering the totality of the circumstances such as other vehicles, vehicle passengers, pedestrians, other innocent bystanders, etc.”
Hocking’s use of force policies do not appear to mirror Lexipol’s. Morrison is no longer employed by Hocking, however, after he was quietly hired onto the NPD by Fitch and City Manager Scott Frank in October.
Body cam footage from the July 27 incident appears to show Morrison run behind Whitmer’s reversing vehicle before firing several shots at the moving car. Morrison’s shots shattered both the front window of the car and the back, through which Morrison’s four-year-old child was visible. The child survived the incident.
A ricocheting bullet fired by Morrison struck and injured Tracy, though Tracy recovered and continues to serve on the NPD, now alongside Morrison.
National Police Accountability Project Legal Director Lauren Bonds previously said in an email that most police department policies are similar to the NPD and Lexipol policies, prohibiting officers from “shooting into a fleeing vehicle unless the driver is threatening the officer or another person with deadly harm by a means other than the vehicle,” with emphasis originally included.
Having reviewed the body cam footage, Bonds added, “Unless the officers received information that Mr. Whitmer had threatened to harm the child in the car, it seems unlikely this shooting was justified.”
Asked about Bonds’ comment in a Dec. 17 interview, Fitch said, “I don't let anti-police advocacy groups dictate what I know is right or wrong.”
The National Police Accountability Project, according to its website, is “a project of the National Lawyers Guild, a non-profit membership organization of plaintiffs’ lawyers, law students and legal workers dedicated to ending law enforcement and detention officer abuse of authority.”
Fitch added, “I've yet to see a policy that says you absolutely, positively cannot shoot at a moving vehicle. The bottom line is, the only time you can fire is if you feel that your life is in imminent danger. Regardless of if it's a moving vehicle or what, you've got to do what you have to do to protect the life of yourself, officers and civilians.”
Asked about NPD’s policy on moving vehicles in reference to the ongoing investigation into Morrison, Blackburn said, “Whether or not he violated the policy isn't relevant to whether or not a criminal act has occurred. The policies are for civil issues as well as discipline within the department.”
While the city’s subscription to Lexipol may not have much immediate impact on department policies regarding use of force, including policies relevant to recent use of force incidents, Fitch said in his November interview with the Messenger that partnering with Lexipol will have various benefits.
Lexipol benefits
Fitch said subscribing to Lexipol will help bring the department into compliance with state standards and reduce liability.
“Most departments went to this in 2015 when the Ohio Collaborative effort went,” Fitch said, referencing an executive order by then-Ohio Governor John Kasich.
The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board was created in response to a series of public forums held by a task force of the governor and established state standards for the use of force and related policies in August 2015, according to the Ohio Collaborative website.
“If you look at a list of the departments that don’t [contract with Lexipol], a theme will start developing real quick, and in my opinion it’s definitely a liability, there’s no other way to say it,” Fitch said.
According to Lexipol’s website, the organization helps departments create researched and attorney-vetted policies that respond to national standards and best practices while adhering to state-specific policies as well. The organization also maintains and updates policies for the more than 8,100 public safety agencies and municipalities with which Lexipol says it contracts.
Fitch said in the Nov. 16 meeting of the Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee that two thirds of police departments in Ohio subscribe to Lexipol.
At the same meeting of the city’s Police and Fire Committee, Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch described a subscription to the service as “very pricey,” with the main cost to the city in the initial implementation. Fitch said the implementation would cost $14,046.
Fitch said at the meeting that the subscription would provide an immediate benefit to the city, however.
“If I would want a policy that would go out of compliance with a state or federal law, out of compliance with the Ohio Collaborative effort or case law or best practices that’s recognized, [Lexipol] would flag that and make me aware of that,” Fitch said. “It’s really kind of foolproof to stay in compliance with everything. Not only would that be good now but moving forward, years down the road, it’s one way to ensure the police department maintains all their accreditations and certifications through the State of Ohio as well as the federal government.”
Fitch added that Lexipol updates policies to reflect changes in state and federal law, best practices, case law and recommendations of the Ohio Collaborative.
“Not only does it bring us into compliance but it will be able to maintain our compliance,” Fitch said.
The city manager was authorized to enter into a contract with Lexipol at the Jan. 10 council meeting.
The implementation process with Lexipol will take approximately six months, Fitch said at the Nov. 16 committee meeting.
A detailed examination of the growing impact of Lexipol by Texas Law Review praised Lexipol for offering a valuable services to smaller police departments while also raising "several concerns arising from its for-profit business model, focus on liability risk management, and lack of transparency or democratic participation."
Fitch could not be reached for additional comment for this story by press time.
