NELSONVILLE — A regional wastewater treatment plant that is currently in the process of being built in Nelsonville received an extra $250,000 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission on Monday.
The wastewater treatment plant has been in the works for several years, as the latest upgrades to the plant occurred in 2001. The project will also expand the service area into Murray City and Carbon Hill, as well as Buchtel and other unsewered areas of Athens and Hocking Counties. These areas currently utilizing home septic systems that are currently not tied into a central system.
The new wastewater treatment plant, located on Elm Rock Road, will service over 1,500 households and 170 area businesses with a 1.2 million gallon daily flow capacity. Overall, the project will cost about $16.54 million with other funding coming from federal, state and local sources, including the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, which offered an initial interest free loan of $955,702 for the design of the project.
In January 2019, Hocking County received $6 million for construction of sewer collection systems in Carbon Hill, Murray City, Longstreth and Candy Town, which will connect into the Nelsonville system for treatment.
In a statement accompanying the ARC investment announcement, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) noted his strong support.
“Strong water and sewer infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to be economically competitive,” Brown said. “This funding will help to protect Lake Erie and improve access to safe and clean water for Nelsonville residents. I will continue to advocate for resources so that Ohioans in small and rural communities have equal access to clean water.”
Plant construction is scheduled to begin later this year, and is expected to take just over a year and a half to complete. The new plant will include screening, grit handling, oxidation ditch aeration, clarification, disinfection and solids dewatering facilities.
The project includes many rehabilitation efforts on existing infrastructure, such as the Buchtel lift station and the Back Street lift station in Nelsonville. The project will replace the force main along East Canal Street and also install new residential gravity sewers, as well as replacing some existing gravity sewers along Chestnut Street.
The old wastewater treatment plant will be demolished once the new plant is complete. The old site will then be restored to an empty lot.
This is not the only recent improvements to area wastewater treatment systems. In 2015, the city of Athens hosted a ribbon cutting for its new wastewater treatment plant, and in 2019, the village of Albany announced the completion of extensive upgrades at its wastewater treatment plant.
