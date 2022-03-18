NELSONVILLE – On Monday, March 21 the Nelsonville Water Department is shutting off water service for all services west of Pine Grove Drive to include West Washington Street from Pine Grove Drive to Dorr Run Road, all of Dorr Run Road, Wend Road, Diamond Brick Road, Scenic Lane and Ohio Health Urgent Care. The shut-off will start between 9:30 and 10 a.m., and last about 1-1/2 hours. It is due to work on the waterline, allowing crews to tie in a new line. After water service is restored there will be a boil order in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. During the boil order cooking and drinking water should be boiled for three minutes before being consumed.
Breaking
breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.