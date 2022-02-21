NELSONVILLE — Through a grant from American Electric Power, the City of Nelsonville welcomed two new, high-speed electric vehicle charging stations on East Columbus Street last week.
City Manager Scott Frank applied for the AEP grant after receiving the go-ahead from city council last fall.
Frank could not be reached for comment for this story but previously told The Athens Messenger the charging stations would encourage new visitors to Nelsonville, while positioning the city to take advantage of further shifts toward the increased use of electric vehicles.
The new stations are Level Three, or DC fast charging stations, meaning they can fully charge an 80-mile electric vehicle battery in about 30 minutes, according to ChargePoint. Users pay for the cost of the charge themselves.
Nelsonville was already home to a slower, Level Two electric vehicle charging station near Stuart’s Opera House, which takes about three and a half hours to charge to the same level.
According to ChargePoint’s map of electric vehicle charging stations, Nelsonville’s are the only Level Three charging stations between Lancaster and Athens along Route 33 and are among the only fast charging stations in the region. The other nearest Level Three stations are located in Chillicothe, Zanesville and Gallipolis.
Nelsonville’s stations are located just around the corner from the Nelsonville Public Square on East Columbus Street, also a brief walk from Rocky Boots. Frank previously told the Messenger he hoped the central location of the stations would encourage visitors to spend money in town.
The new stations have prompted debate on Facebook, with some users questioning city priorities.
In response to a Facebook user referencing potholes in town on a post about the stations shared by the Nelsonville, Ohio Facebook page, Frank commented, “Sorry AEP wasn’t buying asphalt,” with a grimacing face emoji.
