Several businesses found Nelsonville to be a new home in 2019.
The Pyrple Tyrtle opened its doors at 49 W. Washington Street — across from the Quilt Shop — and is full of upcycled items that owner Debra Cochran has curated for her store.
Cochran says her approach to curating her store items is finding “unique, one of a kind things” that catch her eye. Sometimes she changes them — adding new paint to things like shelves, breathing new life into older objects. Some are decorative, such as figurines, but others are staple household items, just with an added personality and flair.
“Everything is pretty much one of a kind, just weird,” Cochran said. “A lot of stuff is priced to sell — but it has been called a boutique. For the most part, everything is like I find it. Things that can find a new life somewhere else.”
This isn’t Cochran’s first business, as she helped run a construction business for a time, as well as her own antique store. The Pyrple Tyrtle is her fifth business, and it appears to be well recieved. She credits it in part for her location across from the Quilt Shop, which draws visitors from near and far. One gentleman from Los Angelos stopped in and told Cochran that her store would fit in back in his home city.
“I mean yes, these are used, but they can still find a beautiful life somewhere else,” she said. “I just have various things, like this statue in the window — my mom calls them the chocolate lovers — and it’s just kind of weird and unique.”
Cochran had initially planned to open her store the first weekend in October, but the date was pushed back to Nov. 9. Now that she’s open, the feedback she’s received has been “really good.”
“I’ve had a lot of people in, I’ve had a lot of sales,” she said. “I’m really tickled. But at the same time, I have a lot more inventory. I add new things every day.”
Cochran’s granddaughters have been helping in the store, as they are too young for school, and helped name the store. Cochran gave the two cousins a list of colors and a list of animals, and let them decide from there.
“This process went on for at least a month, maybe longer,” she said. “For a while it was the Pink Alligator, and I just thought, ‘Oh no.’”
The girls, Zarah Tedrow and Paisley Lanham, have been an active part of the store since then.
“It’s really worked out well,” Cochran said.
Starbrick BBQ opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1111 Chestnut Street following 4 years of success running a food truck under the same brand. Through it, Chris and Missy Holley finally achieved a lifelong dream.
The pair, who have been married for 31 years, always talked about the possibility of eventually having their own restaurant in their hometown of Nelsonville. Chris, who previously worked for Heiner’s Bakery in Nelsonville, had always enjoy grilling and barbecuing, and decided to make barbecue the center piece of the business.
After years of discussion, they started the Starbrick BBQ food truck in 2016, naming their business after the iconic star bricks that lined the walkways of Nelsonville.
Chris and Missy began with a basic barbecue menu by putting their own twist on brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork with a variety of sauces, and offering classic sides like mac and cheese, cheesy potatoes, pit beans and coleslaw.
They also make all their food fresh by hand-pulling their meat and mixing up their own along in-house sauces and rubs. They’ve worked hard to offer authentic and fresh food to their customers, and have added in their own personal twists. Missy admits it took her eight tries to get their coleslaw recipe close to one Chris’s grandmother used to make, and she uses her mother’s own recipes from time to time.
“We’ve used some family recipes and perfected what we think is close to the recipes we had,” Missy said.
“Or what we thought they tasted like when we were younger,” Chris added.
Customers seemed to enjoy the recipes just as much as they do, and the business quickly gained traction. In addition to running the food truck, they also started to offer catering for weddings and other events in addition to regular sales.
Soon, they were getting to a point where the business was becoming all-consuming for just the two of them. They started to view brick and mortar locations in December as the next step for their growing business. Chris and Missy and looked at five different places before they eventually found a building that had previously been a restaurant and already came equipped with a kitchen and a layout similar to what they needed. It was an opportunity they couldn’t turn up.
“We looked at it and thought if we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity, we might as well get out of it completely,” Chris said. “We were at the point where one of us was going to have to quit our jobs to run the food truck if we were going to maintain and grow.”
After three months, Chris and Missy had a soft opening for friends and family and another corporate soft opening the day afterwards. When Starbrick BBQ finally opened to the public on Feb. 26, they sold out before closing.
“It was crazy,” Chris said. “It was controlled chaos."
Late 2018, a new bakery found a home on the Public Square.
Sunflower Bakery opened its doors at 19 W. Columbus St., next door to Starbrick Gallery.
Liz Florentino, Sunflower’s owner and baker, said opening her own bakery has been a dream come true. She described meeting with friends at the old Coffee Cup restaurant in town and they would chat about starting a bakery. One friend, Christine Hughes, eventually opened Village Bakery in Athens. Florentino worked with Hughes at that bakery and also has experience working at Casa Nueva Restaurant and the Restaurant Salaam in Athens. She was eventually inspired to open her own business in Nelsonville.
The new bakery is staffed by Florentino and Mary “Rosemary” Jeter, with help from Teresa Dearth, a retired Nelsonville resident who fills in when needed. Jeter noted there is also a host of helping hands behind the scenes that provide support to the bakery.
Jeter said her favorite part of working at Sunflower is the smell of the baked goods first thing in the morning. Jeter mainly works with customers up front, and comes in a little before the bakery opens each morning to set up the displays and finish other daily tasks. By that time, Florentino has been baking for a few hours.
“When I walk in in the morning, the smell is so good,” Jeter said.
Local residents and customers have also been sweet to her, she said.
“The people of Nelsonville are so nice,” she said. “So many people have come in here with positive feedback, like ‘this town really needed a bakery, we’re so glad you’re here,’ or telling us about what this storefront used to be, or any of the stories about this town. I feel like I’ve been completely immersed in a new culture.”
Florentino ensures that everything on the menu, including the ingredients that make up the items, is “sourced as ethically as possible.”
“It’s a huge pillar, a foundation of this business,” Jeter said.
