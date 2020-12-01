Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker reported that on Nov. 24, 2020 at about 1:15 p.m., an alleged heroin trafficker based out of Nelsonville was arrested in New Straitsville.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force were conducting surveillance on a 2013 black Chrysler 200 that was suspected to be involved in drug sales in the Village of New Straitsville, located in Perry County.
County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Driving was Leesha M. Santek, 34, of Nelsonville, who also had several outstanding arrest warrants.
Santek was arrested and a search of her person yielded approximately 14 grams of suspected black tar heroin. Seized from her vehicle were drug paraphernalia items and cash.
Santek is believed to be a substantial supply source of heroin in the New Straitsville area, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Santek was booked into the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, a first degree felony; and possession of heroin, a second degree felony. Santek has already been found guilty on felony charges out of Athens county, dating back as far as 2013. Additional charges for this case may be filed at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.