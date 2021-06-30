A Nelsonville woman on Monday called for the Nelsonville City Council vice president to resign after she announced that she believes she has been the subject of a lengthy harassment campaign at his hands.
Missy Perez-Clement, 60, says she feels harassed by Nelsonville City Council Vice President Dan Sherman and has called for Sherman to resign in demonstrations outside city hall, posts sharing what she says is evidence on Facebook and, on Monday, through a citizen’s comment to be read during Nelsonville Council asking him to resign.
Sherman objected to the letter being read during the meeting, saying it was “digging up trash.”
Perez-Clement compounded her claims of personal harassment by also claiming that Sherman has abused his position on council for years.
Perez-Clement told The Athens Messenger she is not a conspiratorial person or someone who has frequent conflicts with neighbors, but that she genuinely feels she is the subject of harassment stemming from a 2018 conflict over a scooter trailer.
“I am a very private person, especially when taking the form of my medical issues...those rights were taken away from me, a spotlight was placed by someone who not only had no right to do so, but did it under the premise of a ploy for power and control,” Perez-Clements wrote in a Facebook post.
She also says she has evidence that Sherman routinely breaks city rules, including not filing for permits, and said he has yet to reimburse the city for a damaged “ga-ga” pit (ga-ga is a ball game). She also referred to the recent chili cook-off on the square; Sherman did not apply for a permit for that event, as The Messenger previously reported.
The letter was originally going to be read at an earlier meeting that was unexpectedly cancelled. At that time, Sherman told The Athens Messenger that he has no intention to resign.
On Thursday, after refusing multiple phone calls, Sherman phoned The Athens Messenger to say in a raised voice that individuals in Nelsonville, whom he named, were “stirring the pot” and that anything published on Perez-Clements’ claims would be a “stupid story.”
Sherman then promised he would “deal” with whatever was published, then hung up only to immediately text The Messenger reporter with a message to never contact him again.
Perez-Clement said the top reason she was seeking his resignation was what she said is a pattern of abuse of power.
Most recently, she noted, Sherman failed to secure a permit for a chili cook-off that took place on the square in April. Permits are required for all events taking place on the square.
At the time, Sherman dismissed the need for a permit, saying it was a charitable event for the city. The city code officer told The Messenger a permit is required regardless. For the next event he staged, a campers on the square rally, he requested and received a permit.
Perez-Clement also pointed to the 2019 incident in which Sherman and former City Manager Chuck Barga were ordered to rebuild and repay the City of Nelsonville for a destroyed pit, which according to the prosecutor “was removed under the order of Council President Dan Sherman.”
Blackburn’s 2019 letter states Sherman had agreed to pay for the cost of the wood used in repairs. However, it is unclear if Sherman has actually compensated the city for that full sum. According to public records, the city was provided with an $875 receipt for wood used in repairs. Sherman has paid $125 to date, according to records.
Sherman, while accusing The Athens Messenger of calling him a liar, said he has fully compensated the city for damages. He said he agreed to pay for the damaged posts on the pit, although Blackburn’s statement says Sherman has agreed to pay for the wood necessary for repairs.
He added, “Barga took it upon himself” to purchase the $875 of wood.
Barga did not want to speak on the matter.
City Manager Scott Frank said he had not properly investigated the issue as it occurred when he was not in that position.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington said it was not certain whether the full amount had been paid due to differing definitions of the damages, but also said the amount spent on wood for the project was not equal to what the city was compensated for.
Blackburn said it is now the city’s responsibility to ensure collection of money owed to it if they were to believe they were not fully compensated.
Perez-Clement alleged numerous other abuses of power that The Messenger could not verify by publication time. Her full list of accusations and public records request results are available in lengthy personal Facebook posts, shared over the course of the past week.
Sherman acknowledged in a previous interview that what he calls the “old stuff” that is “riling them up” stems from an lengthy battle over a permit for Perez-Clement’s scooter trailer.
He said he never harassed Perez-Clement.
“It’s unfortunate they have to keep digging up the past,” Sherman said. “I don’t know what she’s talking about, bud.”
Perez-Clement said she purchased a trailer for hauling a scooter in 2014, and had been parking the minivan with the small trailer on the street since then, with no complaints from anybody.
During one meeting in November 2018, in an audio-only recording on the Sunshine on Nelsonville Facebook page, Sherman can be heard raising his voice at former Council Member Dottie Fromal, and began passing around an email she sent — after she raised concerns about a Jay Edwards campaign sign on what was partially city property.
Gregg Clement, her husband, can then be heard telling Sherman that there is no way to treat a colleague and he should stop.
“Damn right I’m going to continue, Gregg,” Sherman said.
Perez-Clement said she believes this is where the harassment over the scooter trailer began.
She said immediately after the meeting, someone began lodging complaints about the scooter trailer, and said her security cameras spotted Sherman regularly slowing down in front of their house (she uploaded one video to Facebook). Perez-Clement mentioned that Sherman lives about a block from her residence.
She added that she had requested public information about the complaints, and discovered Sherman had lodged five complaints in three weeks since the incident at the November 2018 meeting.
“The public record request merely confirmed what we had already suspected,” Perez-Clement wrote on Facebook.
Recorded streams of meetings since that November 2018 reviewed by The Athens Messenger show that Sherman often interrupted Perez-Clement and her husband or became combative when they would submit comments or raise questions during meetings.
Perez-Clement said that since then, Sherman and Barga worked in concert to find a violation to charge her and her husband with. Barga declined to comment for the story.
She said, and recorded videos of Facebook meetings confirm, that the city government told her she needed a revocable trailer license to park her trailer on the street.
After a lengthy and public discussion over whether Perez-Clement needed a revocable license for her trailer (documented on streams of previous meetings), the city held a tense meeting on the subject in September 2019. During the meeting, Perez-Clement stated that Sherman had harassed her in the hallway before the meeting and had called her a derogatory name. Sherman did not deny that claim, instead saying, “I don’t want to argue about that right now.”
The meeting culminated in Perez-Clement rescinding her request for a revocable license, saying she was “not going to be power-played by Dan Sherman or Chuck Barga.”
After that, she said, she never heard another complaint from Sherman, and what she described as harassment ceased.
Another Nelsonville resident, Lori Crook, said she has also seen how she believes Sherman has harassed and bullied other city residents, and said she was proud of Perez-Clement for speaking up.
Crook said she believes others in the city are regularly bullied and harassed by Sherman, but they fear the same retribution she said Sherman inflicted on Perez-Clement, so they do not speak up.
“It is so inspiring to see the victims of Dan Sherman’s constant bullying and harassment take a public stand,” Crook said. “He picked on the wrong person and everyone I know supports her 100%.”
“He has a pattern of abusive and illegal behavior and he needs to resign now.”
