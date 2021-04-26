HOCKINGPORT – A Nelsonville woman died on Sunday evening following a single vehicle crash.
According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), on Sunday, April 25, at approximately 7:18 p.m. the Athens Post of the OSHP received a call of a crash on SR-144 near MP 3. Marcia Edwards, 52, of Nelsonville, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra Eastbound on SR-144 when she drove off of the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off of the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Edwards succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by the Coolville fire department and Athens County EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
