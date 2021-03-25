A Nelsonville woman was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in jail after she was caught smuggling drugs into the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, the Athens County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.
Fawn Stevers, 37, of Nelsonville, was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.
Stevers pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified government facility and tampering with evidence – all third-degree felonies.
Judge George McCarthy imposed a three-year sentence for possession of heroin, one year for illegal conveyance and nine months for tampering with evidence to run consecutive to each other. A total of $230 found on Stevers was ordered forfeit.
On Jan. 13, Stevers and co-defendant Joshua Azbell were passengers in a vehicle stopped by deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. A canine officer alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Stevers and Azbell were arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. They possessed illegal narcotics on their person and concealed additional contraband in body cavities when entering the jail.
According to a police report, a total estimated weight of 74 grams of contraband was documented from the arrests.
Azbell, 44, of Glouster, was indicted on similar charges. His case is pending with a pretrial scheduled for April 6.
