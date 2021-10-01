Kyla Powell, 39, of Nelsonville, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after having her judicial release on prior convictions revoked.
Charges stem from her failure to comply with her judicial release following multiple drug convictions in 2014 and 2016. In 2020 and 2021, Powell was indicted on charges of obstruction of official business, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and illegal conveyance. Additional charges were filed in 2020 in multiple cases in Hocking County for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance and failing to pay court costs.
Powell appeared before Judge Patrick Lang for a second stage hearing on a motion filed by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office to revoke her judicial release. In her 2014 case, she was guilty of possession of heroin and receiving stolen property. The other case — filed in 2016 — resulted in a conviction on illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, and permitting drug abuse.
After her conviction and being sentenced to prison, Powell was granted early judicial release and placed on community control. She would then repeatedly violate the terms of that community control.
In revoking Powell’s community control and judicial release, Judge Lang sentenced her to three years in prison in the 2016 from Athens County to run consecutively to a year in prison imposed in the 2014 case.
The 2020 and 2021 charges against Powell are still pending adjudication.
