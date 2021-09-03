Kelsey Auflick, 25, of Nelsonville, was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison, resolving four different criminal cases.
Auflick pleaded guilty in front of Judge Patrick Lang to separate cases that charged: aggravated possession of drugs (F3), aggravated possession of drugs (F5), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), and possession of heroin (F5).
She was sentenced to two years for the third-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs, one year on the fifth-degree felony of the same charge, two years for failure to comply and one year for possession of heroin. The two-year sentences will run consecutive to year other while the one-year sentences will run concurrent for a total of four years in prison.
Lang ordered a five-year suspension of Auflick’s driver’s license and ordered her to pay $1,000 in restitution to the City of Athens within three years.
Post-release control of three years is mandatory in this case.
In March 2019, Auflick was part of a warrant roundup in Nelsonville and was found with methamphetamine. In Nov. 2020, she was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. In March, she was the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop and was found with heroin.
On April 26, officers were dispatched to The Highlander on West Union Street in Athens on a report of an active fight. Auflick fled the scene in a vehicle. During the pursuit, Auflick crashed into the front of Arts West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.