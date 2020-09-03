A complaint filed Aug. 28, 2020 in the Southern District Court of Ohio alleges that an assault which occurred Oct. 25, 2019, on a Nelsonville-York City school bus was met with “deliberate indifference” from the district’s Board of Education.
The lawsuit, filed by Athen attorney Michael Fradin, refers to an incident caught on video that resulted in delinquency charges filed against a 17-year-old student. The video showed the student punching a classmate, which the new lawsuit alleges resulted in a broken elbow and a severe concussion.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn confirmed to The Messenger in October 2019 that the case would not be bound over to adult court because it was a misdemeanor charge.
The civil suit leveled against the district’s board of education alleges that the two students bringing the suit through Fradin are eligible for special education and related services due to several disabilities acts. The suit alleges that the Board failed to take proper action under the district’s bullying, harassment and intimidation policy.
“Nelsonville-York School District has taken few, if any, of these steps to prevent and deal with bullying,” the suit states. “Administrators...knew or should have known about incidents discussed in this complaint; by their knowledge of, and refusal to take action to curtail the constant bullying and harassment of (plaintiffs), these administrators implicitly authorized, approved, or knowingly acquiesced in the conduct of Plaintiffs’ assailants and harassers, constituting deliberate indifferent to Plaintiffs’ rights.”
The suit alleges that the school’s superintendent was contacted upon the students arriving home following the alleged attack.
“Instead of urgently addressing the fact that a student with physical and learning disabilities was violently assaulted on one of his district’s school buses, Superintendent (Rick) Edwards nonchalantly told R.W. that school officials would look at the videos on Monday,” the suit states.
R.W. is one of the victim’s guardian.
The suit goes on to describe that one of the defendants has several physical limitations, and throughout time in the Nelsonville-York District, has required several hospital visits from suffering injury at the Elementary School. The suit alleges that one of these injuries was a broken elbow that the student was sent home with, although the injury allegedly was received about four hours earlier and the family had not been notified yet.
The suit further notes that the school nurse told the student’s guardian that she believed the injury occurred because there was a lack of supervision.
The suit further alleges other attacks, including one that allegedly took place in mid-September 2018 that resulted in such an amount of blood loss that a portion of the school’s playground was shut down to treat the student’s injuries.
The defendants are seeking compensatory, statutory, liquidated and punitive damages, in addition to any relief the court deems just.
No response has been filed yet in the case.
