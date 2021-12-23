NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Drama Club will take to the airwaves on Christmas Day with the group’s first production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was so great to be together with everyone again, especially after having to take more than a year off,” said Tatum L’Heureux, a sophomore at Nelsonville-York High School.
L’Heureux plays the Ghost of Christmas Past in the group’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which will be broadcast on WOUB Public Media at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, this Saturday, Dec. 25.
A collaboration between the audio recording program at Stuart’s Opera House and the drama club, the radio play was a new experience for all involved.
“I had not directed a radio play before, so this was something I was learning how to do as I was doing it,” said Director Dayton Willison, artist in residence at Stuart’s Opera House. “The kids were all really pumped about the fact that this was going to be broadcast on the radio like they did in the 30s and 40s.”
The idea for the radio play came about as a result of difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which previously led to the cancellation of planned productions, Willison said.
“We wanted a project that could make it to the finish line no matter what the new variant does,” Willison said. “With an audio play, we can have minimal rehearsals, we can rehearse with masks the entire time and be socially distanced — and it worked. We got to the finish line.”
The medium posed unique challenges for performers.
“It was definitely difficult to get into the mindset that this was an actual performance at first,” L’Heureux said. “You just go to it like it’s gonna be another practice, and you’re obviously excited and nervous, but you don’t get that feeling of stepping on stage.”
Assistant Director Jacqueline Clark, a school counselor at Nelsonville-York, said an audio production required more emphasis on the voice.
“In years past, we’ve done a lot of work with staging the play and working with live memorization,” Clark said. “This time, it was a lot of focus on character, and how to have it just come through in your voice, without your body. It was a really unique experience for the kids, sitting and reading and thinking about how you’re going to portray your character with only your voice.”
At the same time, the audio production offered unique opportunities for students used to performing live on a stage.
“It’s great that it’s a radio play, because that way I can give it to my family that lives kind of far away or wouldn’t be able to come for a performance,” L’Heureux said. “It is nice to get that opportunity, especially with COVID and not being able to see each other.”
The play was recorded by the audio recording program at Stuart’s, which is one of many arts education programs offered by the organization. According to its website, Stuart’s Opera House offers affordable, broad education in the performing arts to around 7,000 students in Nelsonville and surrounding areas each year.
Education Director Devin Sudman said the audio recording program is “honestly one of the coolest parts about Stuart’s and our after school programs.” Rolled into the after-school music program, Sudman said the audio recording program, which has some overlap with the Nelsonville-York Drama Club, provides participating students the opportunity to record their own music.
“They’re learning all facets of what it’s like to be an artist whether or not you’re in the booth or outside the booth,” Sudman said.
To minimize the number of people in the studio due to the pandemic, students were not directly involved in recording “A Christmas Carol,” with the recording led by program manager Adam Remnant, according to Sudman. However, Sudman said students in the recording program still learned from the process.
“Adam was educating the students on the project — on what it takes to lead a project like this, what are the things you should be thinking about,” Sudman said.
Sudman added that the process was very different from that of recording a small band.
“We turned our third floor multipurpose space into a giant recording studio,” Sudman said. “Adam and them ran all the cables out, and got everything the equipment needed to record. I was very impressed with how smooth everything went, knowing how different it was from the normal use of the space.”
Recording wrapped up earlier this month, according to Willison. Now, performers and directors alike look forward to the broadcast.
“I am super excited to be able to share it with the community,” Clark said. “The kids have been working on things for two years and this is the first time something’s been presented publicly.”
The drama club will host another production soon, however. The club is collaborating with the Athens Berean Community Players to perform a musical version of “Matilda” at Stuart’s in April for a live audience.
While L’Heureaux enjoys live performance, she said she is grateful to have performed in an audio play.
“It’s obviously just a different experience,” L’Heureux said. “I get to say I’ve done this, and that I’ve participated in a radio show — which is something I never thought I’d get to say, because I never thought about doing something like that.”
While the experience was unique, it may become a fixture of the drama club experience at Nelsonville-York. Willison said Stuart’s and the club are discussing making the audio production of “A Christmas Carol” a yearly tradition.
“Something like this is achievable and a really great experience,” Willison said. “It gives them that creative drama experience, but it’s manageable among other commitments and the craziness that is the fall during the school year.”
Willison encouraged area residents to tune in on Christmas.
“If you’re looking for something fun and unique to do with your families, then tune in at one of the three times it will be broadcast on WOUB,” Willison said. “Sit back, relax, and let your imaginations go wild.”
