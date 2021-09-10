The Nelsonville-York football team will be joining schools across the state in paying respects to first responders and members of the military Friday by wearing special jerseys to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
During Friday’s game, members of Nelsonville-York will wear camouflage Ohio Army National Guard jerseys in addition to ceremonies intended to honor first responders and those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.
Nelsonville-York School District Superintendent Rick Edwards said it was important to reflect on the lives lost that day.
“It was one of the most devastating times in our nation's history — and we all reflect on it differently — but we should all take pause and remember the tragic events of that,” Edwards said.
Maj. Matt France, with The Ohio Army National Guard, said the Guard was proud to partner with local high schools.
“We are honored to help communities pay tribute to the first responders and military members who have served or continue to serve since the attacks on 9/11,” France said in a release.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association first approved the dark, camouflage pattern for home team wear in 2019, with the program titled “Hometown Hero” game of the week. 17 teams are scheduled to wear commemorative uniforms.
