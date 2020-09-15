Nelsonville-York City School District announced on Monday that they will be delaying four-day-a-week in-person education slated to begin this week. The delay was announced after a diagnosis was made public by the school district.
“I regret to inform our community that we have recently received information about at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at NYCSD,” Supt. Rick Edwards’ Facebook page read. An official letter also went out to district families on Sunday, Sept. 13.
“Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations have been completed,” the letter stated.
At the time of letter writing on Sunday, the district had planned to remain open to begin Plan A. Under Plan A, students would attend online-education on Monday and have in-person education Tuesday-Friday. This was set to last for four weeks, at which point five-day-a-week in-person education would being on Monday, Oct. 12.
According to Edward’s Facebook page and the all-call that went out to district families, the cohort model will continue for this week. This is an extension of how the district has been attending school since it began on Sept. 1.
Students are broken up into two cohorts. Cohort A will receive in-person education on Tuesday and Wednesday and remote education on Thursday and Friday. Cohort B will be remote on Tuesday and Wednesday and in-person on Thursday and Friday. All students will learn remotely on Mondays.
“Near the end of the week I will communicate what the anticipated plan for next week will be,” Edwards wrote in the announcement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to manage this difficult virus and situation.”
The district states that anyone who has had close contact with the individual will be contacted as part of the investigation, and that they are working closely with the Athens City-County Health Department.
NYCSD reminded district families to continue social distancing and best practices for COVID-19 as recommended by the Health Department. This includes:
- Staying home when sick.
- Wearing a mask while in public places.
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings with people who don’t live in your home.
- Avoid sharing food, drinks, or utensils.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for a least 20 seconds.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch services.
The extension of distance-learning comes on the heels of Athens County surpassing 500 cases over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, 532 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Athens County. Of these, 94 are known to be active.
This is a one-week increase of 98 cases since last Monday, when the Athens City-County Health Department reported 434 confirmed and probable cases.
Currently there are 436 recovered cases in Athens County. There have been two deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 25 hospitalizations.
At a state level there at 138,484 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,419 deaths.
In Athens County there have been 49 cases aged 0-19, 368 aged 20-29, 37 aged 30-39, 22 aged 40-49, 25 aged 50-59, 23 aged 60-69, eight aged 70-79, and five cases aged 80+.
The 20-29 age bracket remains the largest and fastest growing demographic for COVID-19 in Athens County.
In Athens County, 280 of the cases are female and 251 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 241 total; 40 active
- Morgan – 46 total; four active
- Perry – 271 total; 52 active
- Hocking – 154 total; 24 active
- Vinton – 41 total; nine active
- Meigs – 163 total; 75 active
