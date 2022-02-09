Due to a power outage, the Nelsonville-York City School District switched to remote learning for Wednesday, Feb. 9, the latest of many calamity and remote learning days in recent weeks.
The district was among 711 customers in the area to lose power Wednesday morning, with the outage beginning at 8:17 a.m., said American Electric Power Communications Consultant Scott Fuller. Fuller said power was expected to be restored around 11 or 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The outage began after students were already on campus, and students were dismissed home at 9:30 a.m., according to a post on the Nelsonville-York City Schools Superintendent Facebook page.
Fuller said the outage was due to damaged equipment, possibly related to last week’s winter storm.
Fuller added that customers can get the latest updates on the outage by downloading the AEP app, signing up for text alerts or consulting AEP’s outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.