Students in the Nelsonville-York City School District will be experiencing a rapidly evolving start to the 2020-2021 school year, as they will begin in a hybrid format and six weeks later transition to completely in-person education.
The reopening plan approved by the school board sees the district divided into two cohorts, A and B. Cohorts have been assigned by households.
When school begins on Tuesday, Sept 1, Cohort A will receive in-person education on Tuesday and Wednesday and remote education on Thursday and Friday. Cohort B will be remote on Tuesday and Wednesday and in-person on Thursday and Friday. All students will learn remotely on Mondays.
This model will continue for the first two weeks.
On Monday, Sept. 14, all students will have remote learning, then Tuesday-Friday be in-person at the school buildings. This model will be observed for four weeks.
All students will be at the school for five-day-a-week in-person education beginning on Monday, Oct. 12.
“Please note that all plans are fluid and subject to change, as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the District wrote on the Reopening Plan.
District families also had the option to sign their students up for online only education through the district. Students participating in online education will do so through Google classroom. The District will be providing Chromebooks to K-12 students when needed.
The District addressed the many issues facing families during the COVID-19 crisis on the Reopening Plan posted on the District website.
“We understand that anything less than a full-time, in-person school schedule strains many of our parents who are required to work and cannot be home with their children. We also recognize that because of medically fragile students, at-risk family members, or other issues, some families may not be comfortable returning to a traditional classroom until a vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available,” the District wrote.
The Return to School Plan is meant to be “flexible and responsive” to new information as the state of the pandemic changes within Athens County.
While students and staff are on campus they will be required to wear a mask at all times. Other safety precautions, like social distancing in class rooms and hallways will be put into place. Additionally, students will be asked to wipe-down their desks when they arrive in the classroom.
The schools have also installed “outdoor classroom” options for teachers to utilize as deemed appropriate. These consist of carports that have been erected on the school grounds to allow for education take place outside in the fresh air while giving the students protection from the sun.
“The Nelsonville-York City School District cares about the health and safety of our students and staff,” Supt. Ricky Edwards said. “Throughout the summer we have been working diligently with administration, staff, and public health officials to review and develop procedures and guidelines related to the Coronavirus.”
The District has asked parents and guardians to sign the “Buckeye Pledge”, a document stating that they will follow the District’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols, including keeping students home if symptoms occur.
“Without question, students returning to school buildings raises risks of contracting COVID-19. Those risks are very serious, particularly for persons at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” Edwards said. “Even with everyone following district’s guidelines and all cleaning efforts, risks remain. We take our responsibilities to students very seriously, and we will continue to monitor COVID-19 with health officials, implement revised safety protocols as needed, and provide updates to our families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.