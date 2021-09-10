Nelsonville-York High School announced Friday it would be paying students who receive both doses of a vaccine.
On Facebook, The Nelsonville-York School District said it will be giving students $100 to receive both doses of a vaccine at a Sept. 15 vaccine clinic.
The stipend is only for those students that will receive their first vaccine at the upcoming clinic.
Nelsonville-York Superintendent Rick Edwards said the program would hopefully encourage students to get vaccinated.
“We’re just trying to encourage kids who want to get the vaccine to do so,” Edwards said.
The stipend will be paid after the second dose is received, the district said on Facebook. A form will need to be completed and will be available at the second clinic for completion.
The funds for payments will come from the district's federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, provided through the CARES Act in March 2021.
The clinic will be held at Nelsonville-York High School on Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m., and is open to all students and staff aged 12 and older.
For students under the age of 18 a consent form must be submitted by the end of the school day on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, so the Athens City-County Health Department has time to prepare.
