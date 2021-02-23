The Nelsonville-York City Schools will return to five days of in-person instruction beginning on March 15, 2021, according to a press release.
Remote learning will no longer be supported except for those students who have a medical condition that would prohibit them from returning as confirmed by a medical doctor with documentation provided to their respective school.
Seniors who are on track to graduate and wish to continue their current learning situation should contact high school administration, according to the press release.
Families who wish their child to return to in-person may do so at any time, but Nelsonville-York asks that you contact the school and let them know in advance of returning.
Educators at Nelsonville-York school district received coronavirus vaccines in early February as part of a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to immunize educators and return to in-person education.
According to The Athens NEWS, of the county’s K-12 school staff, and the Athens City-County Health Department reported that nearly 1,200 adult staff members across the county came to clinic to receive the jab.
