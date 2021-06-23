Nelsonville’s own Mackenzie Rian Perry won the Friday night preliminary and was first runner-up in the Miss Ohio competition held in Mansfield.
Perry, 23, won the runner-up title in the Miss Ohio competition, won the Friday preliminary, a talent competition, with her ventriloquism skills, and also won an Americanism essay contest, netting her a total of $4,250 in scholarship money.
Lora Current of Champaign County, was named the 2021 Miss Ohio.
Current, 20, will represent Ohio at the Miss America Competition later this year. The second runner-up was Grace Brown, Miss Franklin County.
Perry told The Athens Messenger she was thrilled to represent southeast Ohio and Appalachia. As a first generation college graduate (Perry graduated from Ohio University in May) and an incoming law school student, she said she wanted to spread a message of uplift women in the region.
“I'm on that stage for every young girl from every underprivileged, underfunded area — to let them know that they can do this,” Perry said.
When Perry was in the finals, she said she had an interview with the judges, and said she also wanted to highlight the strengths of her region and community on a statewide stage.
“Although Appalachia doesn't always have an abundance of resources — we have an abundance of love, and fellowship — and community,” Perry said. “I wanted to represent that on stage.”
For Perry’s talent, ventriloquism, she said she found it to be a hidden talent.
She said she was inspired to learn the art of throwing your voice to make a puppet appear to speak or sing after connecting with 2014 Miss Ohio Mackenzie Bart and her puppet, Roxy. She was also inspired by her lifelong love of puppet shows like the Muppets, Sesame Street and ones she remembers from church growing up.
When she began practicing ventriloquism, she said her background of singing and voice training prepared her to excel.
Her performance, accompanied by her singing puppet Izzy, revolves around singing various genres of music: opera and show tunes, among others.
She said the secret to ventriloquism is to maintain the illusion and theatrics. She said she has had friends come up after performances and ask why she didn’t sing more, and then they realize:
“Oh my gosh, you are the one singing there.”
The event, held in Mansfield, was a week-long trip that is usually much more community-oriented, but this year, due do COVID-19, parades and fashion shows that accompany a Miss Ohio competition were scaled back or canceled, Perry said.
She said the Miss Ohio organization set up a “bubble,” a system some athletic organizations are using, where participants and volunteers were tested and housed, and could not leave.
She spent much of her week practicing and bonding with the other women competing in the competition
“It was still a great week,” Perry said.
“I absolutely loved all the other girls — I don't think I wouldn't be as passionate about the program if it weren't for the other girls.”
Perry said although some might say that the friendships formed may not be as real because of competition, the bonds formed among the women competing in Miss Ohio last a lifetime.
"I've never had a group of friends so like-minded and absolutely supportive about each other,” Perry said. “They inspire me, and that’s why I’ve continued in this.”
The Miss Ohio program, part of the larger Miss America, has a primary goal to provide opportunities for women to win financial assistance in the form of scholarship awards, according to the non-profit’s website. The Miss America program is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
In its storied history, it has also been the subject of protests and criticism, going back as far as 1968, according to Miss America’s website. That year, feminists demonstrated outside the Miss America event in Atlantic City, throwing their undergarments out in protest of what they said was a sexist and objectifying event.
However, the national Miss America has changed significantly since then, the website said, and has grown to focus more on the empowering and educational elements. Recently, in 2018, the national pageant removed the swimsuit portion of the event.
Perry said the organization has helped empower her, offered lifelong connections, and provided opportunities to represent her community in a meaningful way.
“If you don't believe in what this organization is doing — I would push you to talk to some of the young women in this organization and see what they’re doing,” Perry said. “Talk to the young ladies that do represent this organization. I’m very thankful to have this experience.”
