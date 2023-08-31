GreenPal Logo

Thanks to the new GreenPal app, residents in Athens can now find local lawn care professionals to help them with their yard work from the privacy of their own homes.

The process of trying to find a vetted lawn care professional in Athens just got easier — thanks to a new app, GreenPal.


  

