Last year, following a string of sexual assault reports in town, hundreds of Ohio University students joined a virtual message board to create connections for walking around Athens in pairs — especially late at night and on weekends.
Heading into the 2019-2020 school year, the university is promoting what it deems to be a better, more accessible method for keeping students safe as they travel across campus and around town. The app has been endorsed by on-campus student leaders, who worked with university administration in creating it.
“Bobcat Safe” is a phone app now being marketed by the university, available for Android and Apple devices. The app provides a centralized place for all details related to campus safety.
In announcing the new app, Ohio University Police Chief Andrew Powers said he believes the modern tool will be of help for today’s student body.
“I thought (the app) was an excellent idea since cell phones have become ubiquitous and we do not see the standing ‘blue light’ phones getting used as they were intended,” Powers said. “The Bobcat Safe app will allow any OU student or employee with a cell phone on the Athens campus to have emergency resources and information at their fingertips while on campus.”
Currently, the app is only in the pilot phase and may be expanded to the regional campuses as the pilot continues. Only individuals with an active OU ID can sign into the app.
One feature allows students to directly call OUPD, or text with a dispatcher. Another helps students to track their friends as they walk across town.
There are other resources as well, such as campus maps, transit maps and a direct link to the Survivor Advocacy Program.
Lydia Ramlo, incoming president of OU Student Senate, described the app as having been one of the promises she and her cabinet had campaigned on, and said she is pleased with the results.
Ramlo and Kim Castor, director of OU’s Survivor Advocacy Program, both praised the feature allowing users to text with an OU police officer. She noted it may prove helpful for non-English speaking students or for situations where a verbal phone call may draw unwanted attention.
“I’m also really pleased with the ‘Walk with a Friend’ feature,” she added.
That feature allows users to track in real-time where a friend is located, and can notify the authorities if that friend stops on their path, deviates from the route or is otherwise experiencing an issue. The idea is an expansion from the group message created by students last year.
In an interview, Castor drew further attention to new banners installed on campus which “include messages of support for survivors and encourage students to be an active bystander. There are also signs providing SAP’s hotline number.
The Student Senate president said there is still more that should be done, including improvements to campus lighting.
“I’m so happy OU is supporting us, but this app isn’t going to solve everything,” Ramlo said. “I think it’s supplementary to being a better bystander, but now we have this tool. We need ‘it’s on us’ culture — it comes down to the student population and the community population saying we are going to put a stop to (sexual assaults).”
It’s On Us culture refers to a national organization working to influence students into creating a culture of consent, intervention and survivor support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.